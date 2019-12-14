FAYETTEVILLE — Barry Odom, the Missouri head coach who defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in their last game of 2019, will apparently coordinate Arkansas’ defense in 2020.

“I can tell you this, that I’m ecstatic that he’s in his car and headed down to Fayetteville as we speak,” new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Friday on the Paul Finebaum radio show. “I’m ecstatic. I felt like I needed a guy on my staff who had been a head coach. Someone I could lean on and talk to.”

Odom is a well-respected defensive mind who was the defensive coordinator at Memphis from 2012-2014 and Missouri at 2015 before head coaching Mizzou from 2016-2019. Although, he was fired the day after concluding a 6-6 season defeating Arkansas 24-14 in Little Rock.

Odom was reportedly a strong candidate for the head coaching job at Memphis vacated by Mike Norvell’s move to head coach Florida State, but Memphis is expected to promote offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield to head coach.

Odom, 43, was a linebacker for Missouri from 1996-99. He coached safeties at Missouri from 2009-11 after being head coach at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Mo.

As Pittman noted, Odom brings head coaching experience to this Arkansas staff.

Pittman, though a veteran offensive line coach, including a successful 2013-2015 stint coaching Arkansas’ offensive line before coaching the offensive line at Georgia from 2016-2019, has never been a head coach other than at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community before major college offensive lines since 1994.

Odom becomes Pittman’s second hire off the 2019 Missouri staff.

Since Monday, new Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis, Odom’s Mizzou offensive line coach in 2018 and 2019, has been recruiting for the Razorbacks.

As an Oklahoma Sooner, Davis had been recruited by former Oklahoma offensive line coach Pittman who later had Davis as his graduate assistant when Pittman coached the North Carolina Tar Heels offensive line.

From the staff of Chad Morris, fired as Arkansas’ coach on Nov. 10, Odom is retaining receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell, and defensive backfield coaches Ron Cooper and Mark Smith remain under contract continuing to recruit. Defensive tackles coach Kenny Ingram also remains listed on the UA website.

Barry Lunney Jr., Arkansas’ tight ends coach since 2013 and the interim head coach for the final two games of Arkansas’ 2-10 overall, 0-8 in the SEC season after Morris was fired, officially Friday was named the offensive coordinator at the University of Texas-San Antonio under new head coach Jeff Traylor, Arkansas’ running backs coach in 2018 and 2019.

It has been reported by Otis Kirk of Hogville.net that despite lettering by playing 11 of Arkansas’ 12 games as a true freshman with 17 tackles in 2019, that defensive end Collin Clay of Putnam City, Okla. is putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.