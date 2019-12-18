CEDARVILLE — Even when Payton Rucker wasn't getting wide open looks, which seemed pretty often early on, Charleston's suffocating defense never takes time off.

The Lady Tigers' forced 25 turnovers, 16 of those coming in the first half, while rolling to a 47-32 win over the scrappy Lady Pirates Tuesday in the 3A-1 West opener for both teams.

Rucker was 5-of-7 from the 3-point line in first quarter and finished with 23 points to pace the Tigers.

Katie McBroom had 10 to lead Cedarville (4-4, 0-1).

Despite the turnovers, Charleston wasn't able to put the game away until the second half.

"We probably missed 14 to 16 points on wide open layups," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "But I told them, as long as we're playing defense we're going to be fine."

Both teams shot lights out in the first quarter, which got Rucker's attention.

Cedarville, which led 2-0 before Payton Rucker canned back-to-back 3-pointers, made 6-of-8 field goal attempts in the first eight minutes.

"We gave up 17 points in the first quarter, and that's not like us, and we gave up just 15 the rest of the game," Rucker said. "They (players) made the adjustment on their own. That's a testament to our kids on how they buy into defense."

Rucker's fifth trey of the first quarter helped Charleston get a 19-17 lead.

But Cedarville's Anna Hightower hit the team's lone field goal in the second quarter, a 3-pointer, to bring the Lady Tigers within one (21-20).

Rucker finished the half with two more treys for a 27-20 lead.

Charleston (7-2, 1-0) limited Cedarville to just 12 second half points.

Up 39-29 midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers stretched the lead to 43-29 on Rucker's breakaway layup. The Lady Pirates managed just one free throw in the final three minutes.

"I don't think we're anywhere near where we're going to be at the end of the year," Rucker said. "I think we've shown flashes, and I think as we get into January and February these shots that we're missing we'll start to make. As long as we play good defense we've got a shot every night."

Charleston 42, Cedarville 39

BOYS — Brayden Ross scored 17 points and the Charleston Tigers held on for a 42-39 win over Cedarville Tuesday in the 3A-1 West opener for both teams.

The Tigers led 10-5 after one quarter and clung to a 24-20 lead after three.

Kolbye Beals led Cedarville (4-9, 0-1) with 11 points. Caleb Franklin had nine.

Trenton Goodson and Jordan Fenner had 10 each for the Tigers (4-2, 1-0).