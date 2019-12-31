For the second straight year, the Northside Lady Bears claimed a championship at the Pink and White Basketball Classic in Springfield, Mo.

The Lady Bears, the top seed in the Pink Division, won the Pink Division title Monday afternoon by holding off the second seed, West Plains (Mo.), 55-53, on the campus of Drury University.

Northside (10-3) led 20-13 after the first quarter and were up 32-26 at halftime. The Lady Bears also had a 44-38 advantage through three quarters.

In the final seconds, Northside had a two-possession lead until West Plains hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a two-point Lady Bear win.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led the Lady Bears with 26 points, while Jazz Coleman and Haitiana Releford each added nine points. Northside also won despite the absence of one of its top players, junior Tracey Bershers, who injured her back in pregame warm-ups and did not play.

The Lady Bears are back in action at home on Saturday as they take on Greenwood, with tip-off time set for about 4:30 p.m.