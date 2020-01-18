Clarksville 48, Heber Springs 41

GIRLS — Autumn Miller scored 13 points for the balanced Clarksville Lady Panthers Friday.

Abby Domerese and Emmaline Rieder had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners (10-9, 6-0). Sophomore Kenleigh Rieder added nine for the Panthers.

Clarksville, now 5-0 in January, have won six in a row. The Panthers host Pottsville Thursday.

LRC 53, Alma 38

GIRLS — The Alma Lady Airedales dropped a 53-38 decision to unbeaten Little Rock Christian Friday in 5A-West play.

Wynter Rogers paced the Lady Warriors (13-2, 3-0) with a game-high 20 points.

Lydia Mann led Alma (9-7, 1-2) with a team-high 16 points. Halyn Carmack had nine and Zoie Mcghee added seven.

Perryville 56, Booneville 51

GIRLS — Kyra Hargrove scored 28 points and the Lady Mustangs rallied to beat Booneville Friday, 56-51.

Brooke Turner and Joleigh Tate had 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Ladycats. Baylee Moses had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Booneville.

Heritage 51, Van Buren 34

GIRLS — The Van Buren Lady Pointers dropped a 51-34 decision to Rogers Heritage Friday in 6A-West play.

Brooklyn Kannady and Carter Schmidt finished with six and five points, respectfully.

Mountainburg 53, Hackett 28

GIRLS — Jordan Watkins had 20 points Friday to lead Mountainburg to a 53-28 win over Hackett.

Maddux McDonald added 13 for the winners.

Magazine 55, JCW 52

GIRLS — Kiara Vasquez and Kylie Robinson combined for 37 points Friday to power Magazine to a 55-52 win over North Little Rock.

Robinson pulled down seven rebounds to go along with 18 points. Tannea Thomas added 19 as well.

Kailee Hays led the Rebels with 13 points.