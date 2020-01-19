Recently retired from Major League Baseball, Koda Glover is going to stay active in the sport.

This time, he will be making the transition from playing to coaching and going from professional baseball to the high school level.

Glover, the Monroe native and former Washington Nationals pitcher, was tabbed earlier in the week to take over as Howe's baseball coach.

He won't officially take over until the end of this school year, as the Lions' current coach, Jon Sockey, will continue to guide the team before retiring at the conclusion of the 2020 spring season.

"I have a lot of respect for coach Sockey and his plan is to retire once the spring season is over," Glover said. "During the spring season, I'll be involved in player development and taking the program over during the summer of 2020."

Glover, who was also a standout at both Heavener High School and Oklahoma State University, announced his retirement as a player in December shortly after the Nationals won the World Series. He did not pitch at all during the 2019 season due to injuries.

Coaching seemed to be a strong possibility for Glover, following in the footsteps of his father, Ray Glover.

"My father coached for 30-plus years and I had a successful playing career so it's all I've ever known," Koda Glover said.

He added once he retired, several high schools and colleges had contacted Glover, asking if he would be interested in coaching.

"Once I decided that's what I wanted to do, Howe seemed like the best fit for my family and I at this time," Glover said.

Glover is looking forward to his new challenge once he takes over at Howe.

"I'm already planning," he said. "It will be a lot different than what these young players have been used to but they will adjust fast and I'm looking forward to working with such a great group of young men.

"My job is like any other coach. I'll be responsible for getting players better of all ages to put the program in the best possible position for success."

Glover was drafted by the Nationals out of OSU in the eighth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft. He made his debut with the Nationals the following year.

In his big-league career, Glover recorded three wins and nine saves and made 63 appearances, all with Washington. But his career, with the Nationals having hopes of making him their closer of the future, was beset by a series of injuries.

"My plan was to play 10-plus years in (MLB), but injuries denied me of that so I had to settle with four in MLB and five total," Glover said. "Coaching was always in the back of my mind and the KODA program (his Kids Overcoming Doubt and Adversity charitable program aimed at developing youth baseball players) was brought about because of the desire I have to get players better. I guess it's in my blood.

"Anyone that really knows me will tell you that I'm very serious about making players better, not only on the field but off the field as well. We all know not every player is going to go on to play at the next level but preparing that way gets them ready for life's battles."

With MLB spring training on the horizon, Glover mentioned that he has moved on from the realization that he no longer has another season to prepare for on the mound.

"There will be memories and friendships that will forever mesh me to spring training and an MLB season, but I'm a forward moving guy and I'm looking forward to coaching my players and getting them better so maybe they can go chase a dream one day," he said.

Glover did find his dream, getting to pitch in the majors. Though he did not play during the Nationals' 2019 World Series-winning season, Glover will still get to receive a championship ring.

He noted he gets constantly asked by others when that piece of jewelry will arrive.

"This has been the question of the decade," Glover said. "I should receive it around the start of the 2020 MLB season."