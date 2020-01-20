LAVACA — Lavaca boys basketball coach Renner Reed did a double-take one afternoon while talking with Matt Melton, his jack-of-all-trades senior post. Renner looked at him and realized they weren't the same age.

It sure feels that way sometimes, though.

"He's very mature," Reed said. "When I talk to him I feel like I'm talking to someone close to my age. We'll talk about hunting and fishing and guy stuff. (But) I can still turn around and get on to him when he needs to be gotten on to."

Melton's admiration for Reed is apparent as well.

"He's been super great to me," Melton said. "I feel like he's taught me to take smart shots and not just force it. He's really helped me to be confident in my shot."

The 6-foot-2 Melton was in a zone Friday. The senior, who joined the program in 2018 as a home-school student, scored 35 points and ripped down 12 rebounds in the team's 93-57 win over Danville.

Melton does the "dirty work" for a team without any star power. Both player and coach wouldn't have it any other way, either.

"A lot of people try and focus on just one player, but that's really difficult with us," Melton said. "If I get the ball, I can kick it out to anybody. That's what helps our team, because we can trust everybody to do a good job."

"I've never coached such an unselfish team," Reed said. "My leading scorer right now averages 10.5 points a game. To be highly ranked and winning games, it shows you what we're all about.

"We're all about doing things right."

At 21-3 overall and 6-0 in the 2A-4 West, the Golden Arrows have their sights on a much bigger pride.

Not that anyone is looking past Thursday's conference trip across the river in Mountainburg.

"Honestly, I just want to take it one game at a time and get as far as we can," Melton said. "Hopefully that leads us to a state championship, but focusing on one game at a time, that's all we're really trying to do."

Lavaca has won six in a row overall and all five of its January games.

"To get ready for district, we just have to focus on the task at hand and not worry about who we're playing and just play our best," Melton said. "If we play our best, we should be pretty hard to stop."

Already blessed with a good roster, Melton landed on Reed's doorstep in 2018 as a home-school athlete. He and his and his three older brothers were home-schooled.

"I've always been home-schooled, but when I came here they (teammates) welcomed me," Melton said. "Nobody said anything about it. Everybody was super great. It means a lot to me to put that jersey on and support the school."

"From day one, he's had a quiet presence about him," Reed said. "He would fit in anywhere."

Melton's contributions added to an already deep roster with multiple scoring options.

Yet, when the Golden Arrows need a basket, No. 22 usually has an answer.

Growing up with three older brothers, Melton often found himself someone twice his size.

"When I was little, with three older brothers, they had to have a fourth player to play two-on-two, so they brought me in," Melton explained. "I got bullied a lot because they were bigger than me. But they taught me how to play."

By the time he was 13, Melton became an established player for the Fort Smith Patriots' Home School team.

"Being the youngest in the family, my brothers made me tougher," Melton said. "I had to learn that if I wanted something bad enough I was going to have to work for it. That's why I play so hard; I know I have to work for everything."