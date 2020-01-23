Two legendary girls basketball coaches, each of whom have won state championships, face off against one another in Thursday's LeFlore County Tournament semifinals.

Five-time defending LCT champion and top seed Howe, led by Chris Brown, goes up against Pocola, with longtime coach Mark McKenzie returning to the sidelines, in the first of two LCT semifinal games taking place at Spiro.

The two teams faced off earlier this season, with Howe claiming a 79-40 win on Dec. 10.

Since then, the Lady Indians (11-3) have played solid basketball, and come into the LCT semifinals having won eight straight games, the latest a 64-27 win against Class B No. 4 ranked Whitesboro in the county quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

"It's a tall task, I tell you; they're dang good," McKenzie said of Howe. "This thing's not easy to win and they've won it several years in a row.

"But, we're playing a lot better right now. They beat us by 39 early in the year in December in our third game and our kids are playing a lot better and they've responded. We're playing a lot of young kids; we start a couple of freshmen, two juniors and a sophomore, so we hope to give (Howe) a little better game this time."

The two coaches, Brown and McKenzie, have had a history with one another in past county tournaments.

In 2007, McKenzie's Lady Indians beat Howe, 61-59, to win their third straight LCT championship. But the following season, in 2008, Brown's Lady Lions upended Pocola, 55-37, to win the county title.

That same season, 2008, both Howe and Pocola went on to win state championships in its respective classes (Howe in Class A; Pocola in 2A). Following the Lady Indians' state title, McKenzie stepped down as coach to focus on his role in administration at Pocola.

But this off-season, McKenzie returned to the Lady Indian sidelines, replacing the retired Eric Ladd. Coincidentally, when McKenzie last coached Pocola's girls, Ladd was Pocola's boys coach before eventually moving over to coach the Lady Indians.

"Coach Ladd had retired and (assistant) coach (Shane) Amos (a former Pocola player and boys coach) got to come back and I wanted to work with him and (assistant) coach (Lyndsey) Lawrence, she came up from the elementary school and I wanted to work with those two for a little bit and it's been a lot of fun," McKenzie said.

"We thought early we might struggle and we were hoping by this time we would be playing a little better and we are. (Thursday) night, we might forget everything we do, but we've won (eight) in a row and against good teams, against Hartshorne and Whitesboro was ranked No. 4 in Class B. ... The kids are working a lot harder now and starting to buy into things that we're trying to get them to do and that's all we ask for is for them to go compete hard."

As for the Lady Lions, who won last season's 2A state championship, they stand at 15-3 overall and are ranked No. 4 in 2A. They have won nine out of their last 10 games, including a 103-58 win against Cameron in Tuesday's LCT quarterfinals.

"We are not the same team we were when they seeded the tournament. ... We've kind of had to shift and change our mentality," Brown, who recently picked up his 500th career win as a coach, said. "We're hoping that we can be playing well (this week) because it's going to take us playing well.

"I know that when (Pocola) played us that they didn't play real well and we played exceptionally well, so they're probably looking forward to that (the rematch Thursday). ... Hopefully we'll be a better team by the end of the week because that's what we need to be; we need to be better and the girls are working for that."

Another veteran coach in LeFlore County is leading his team in Thursday's second semifinal, as Heavener coach Jim Roll will be sending his Lady Wolves out to face Leflore.

The Lady Wolves (10-3), ranked No. 18 in 3A, are coming off a 51-25 win against Spiro in Tuesday's LCT quarterfinals. Leflore (15-3), ranked No. 5 in Class B, defeated Poteau 40-34 in its quarterfinal.

On Friday, the LCT boys semifinals will take place at Spiro, but there will be a brand-new champion. Spiro's two-year reign as LCT champion came to an end Tuesday with a 50-40 loss to Poteau in the quarterfinals.

The Pirates (5-8) will take on top seed Talihina (9-4), which held off a solid Cameron team in its quarterfinal. Friday's other LCT semifinal pits a pair of highly ranked squads, as 2A No. 3 Howe (17-1) takes on Class B No. 6 ranked Whitesboro (14-1).

Then on Saturday night in Spiro, the LCT girls and boys championship games will take place, starting with the girls at 7 p.m.