UAFS Women's Basketball is hosting its inaugural "Purple Game" in a conference matchup against Midwestern State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Lady Lions hope to raise awareness and funds to benefit Fort Smith's Walk to End Alzheimer's. UAFS encourages donations at the game, which will be held at Gayle Kaundart Arena in Stubblefield Center.

Tari Cummings, women's basketball head coach, said, "I'm very excited about implementing our first Purple Game. This is a cause that is near and dear to my heart, as I lost my dad and aunt from Dementia."

"It is an ugly disease that does not discriminate," Cummings said. "It is an honor to be able to help bring awareness to Alzheimer's and Dementia, as well as raise money for research.

"We have teamed up with the Arkansas Chapter Alzheimer's Association and plan on continuing to make this a great event every year."

The Lady Lions are currently averaging 59.2 ppg while shooting 38.5% from the field, 26.4% from beyond the arc and 69.8% from the free-throw line.

UAFS is led in scoring by Mar'Shalia Lollie with 9.9 ppg, followed by Hannah Boyett and Ashanti Eden with 7.9 ppg. As a team, the Lady Lions are averaging 10.8 apg, led by Paige Elston (3.2 apg) and Alexsis Brown (2.6 apg).

Defensively the Lady Lions are currently allowing 66.5 ppg on 40.6% shooting from the field, 28.8% from the 3-point line and 67.1% from the free-throw line.

UAFS is out-rebounding their opponents with 37.7 rpg, led by Tamera Gulley (8.1 rpg) and Lollie (7.4 rpg).

The Lady Lions are forcing 18.8 turnovers per game and recording 8.6 steals per game.

To make a donation to the Fort Smith Walk to End Alzheimer's fans can text "2ENDALZ" to 51555.

For more information contact Mason Rhodes at Mason.Rhodes@uafs.edu.

Live stats and live video broadcast will be available for this game.