FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas obviously hadn’t yet lost, 77-70, Wednesday night’s SEC game at Mississippi State in Starkville when Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on Monday night’s radio show emphasized the importance of his Razorbacks’ next home game.

At 3 p.m. today at Walton Arena on ESPN2 the Razorbacks, 14-4, host the 13-5 TCU Horned Frogs during the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge weekend. The game is a sellout. Nevertheless, Musselman implored University of Arkansas students to come en masse and with the same urgent, enthusiasm they came with to Walton and maintained throughout the Razorbacks’s 73-66 loss last Saturday to nationally No. 10 traditional SEC kingpin Kentucky.

“We need that student section rocking because this is a really big game,” Musselman said Monday to his in-house radio audience at Sassy’s Red House. “Saturday is a really big game.”

It’s big because the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge presents a Saturday of opportunity to enhance, or detract, from NCAA Tournament qualifying resumes for all 10 of the Big 12 teams and the 10 of the SEC’s 14 that play in it and elevating the national perspectives of the leagues as a whole.

“I think we all understand the importance of when there are conference challenges and what this weekend could potentially mean for the entire league once Selection Sunday comes,” Musselman said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “So, big weekend, not only for Arkansas but obviously the entire league.”

It just got bigger for Arkansas. Because coupling the Mississippi State loss to the Kentucky means first-year Arkansas coach Musselman’s regime has lost consecutive games for the first time. A 3-game skid obviously endangers the momentum of Arkansas’ surprising 14-2 start.

“Our backs are against the wall, so to speak, having lost two in a row,” Musselman said.

Following Arkansas’ non-conference loss at Western Kentucky the Razorbacks won four consecutively including a major non-conference victory at Indiana.

The Hogs lost a SEC heartbreaker at LSU then immediately won SEC at games at Ole Miss and at home against Vanderbilt.

“I know that after a loss in the past, the locker room was not going to accept another loss,” Musselman said.

But the Hogs coming off those losses weren’t shooting threes so poorly like their collective 12 for 46 these last two games. They hit but 8 for 26 against Kentucky and 4-of-20 at Mississippi State.

While Musselman said the effort is still there, they aren’t getting to as many loose balls these last two games. Of course, good Kentucky and Mississippi State have more than a little something to do with that. Missed free throw opportunities and not hitting sprees of threes don’t bode well for a small team that knows it’s likely going to be outrebounded, sometimes by wide margins.

“You have to play above and beyond than maybe what you normally do,” Musselman said. “You got to get more extra loose balls, you have to defend without fouling. But, the bottom line is now we got to figure out how to make some shots. We are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, we are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country and we are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country. So, we got to figure out how in someway to shoot the ball better.”

Reigniting shooting guard Isaiah Joe, a combined 6-of-27 shooting against Kentucky and Mississippi State after scoring 34 points against Vanderbilt, certainly would give these Hogs a better shot.

While the Hogs’ confidence seems knocked down a peg, Coach Jamie Dixon’s up and down Horned Frogs, 4-2 in the Big 12 with some lopsided losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma but some early Big 12 uppers over Iowa State and Oklahoma State, certainly seems coming off an upper. In last Tuesday’s Big 12 game at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth the Horned Frogs beat, 65-54 the nationally 18th, reigning national runner-up Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Desmond Bane, TCU’s 6-6 senior and best player averaging 17.2 points, scored 27 on the Red Raiders.

The Hogs likely need at least two of the three of their scoring triumvirate of Jimmy Whitt inside, Joe outside and Mason Jones both driving inside and shooting from afar, on their A-game if Bane is on his and 6-11 TCU center Kevin Samuel, 11 rebounds and 11 points against Texas Tech, wreaks havoc in the paint and on the boards against the smaller Razorbacks.

TCU guard R.J Nembhard, 12.2 scoring average, can also be a force.