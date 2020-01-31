CEDARVILLE — The Waldron Lady Bulldogs broke away from a tight game with an offensive and defensive second half on Thursday night.
Waldron limited Cedarville to just two free throws in the third quarter and went on an 11-point run on the way to a 39-21 win in 3A-1 West play.
Waldron (10-13, 4-6) led just 17-14 at the half after leading just 9-8 after a quarter.
Waldron's Hailey Stidman converted a fast-break layup to start the third quarter, and after Katelyn Oden hit a single free throw for Cedarville, the Lady Bulldogs went on its 11-0 run.
Rheagan Sanford hit two 3-pointers and a jumper in the run. Chelsea Stidman added a bucket and Jessica Ozuna added a free throw for the Lady Bulldogs.
Chelsea Sanford and Stidman both scored 13 points to lead Waldron. Hailey Stidman added six points and 11 rebounds.
Summer Hurst scored seven points for Cedarville (8-13, 3-7).
WALDRON 65, CEDARVILLE 38
BOYS — The Pirates were determined to stop Waldron's high-scoring Payton Brown on Thursday, and for the most part they did.
Waldron had plenty of balanced scoring, though, and won with a solid second half.
Waldron (20-4, 9-1) scored 22 points in the third quarter after leading just 26-25 at the half.
Brown scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run after Caleb Franklin started the second half for Cedarville with a 3-pointer.
Brown drove for a bucket, Caden Fuller converted a steal into a layup, Brown dished to Isaac Villarreal for a layup and then hit a 3-pointer before Braden Williams ended the run with a bucket off an offensive rebound for a 37-28 lead with 2:34 left in the quarter.
Waldron led 48-34 after three quarters.
Cedarville jumped on Waldron early, running out to a 15-6 lead midway of the opening quarter.
Kolbye Beals scored eight of his 12 points to pace the Pirates to the early lead, including a conventional three-point play to start the Priates.
Waldron then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-15 before the first quarter ended deadlocked at 17-17.
The second quarter was tight throughout.
Williams came off the bench to lead Waldron with 22 points. Villarreal added 10.
Franklin scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for Cedarville (8-16, 2-8).