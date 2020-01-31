CEDARVILLE — The Waldron Lady Bulldogs broke away from a tight game with an offensive and defensive second half on Thursday night.​

Waldron limited Cedarville to just two free throws in the third quarter and went on an 11-point run on the way to a 39-21 win in 3A-1 West play.​

Waldron (10-13, 4-6) led just 17-14 at the half after leading just 9-8 after a quarter.​

Waldron's Hailey Stidman converted a fast-break layup to start the third quarter, and after Katelyn Oden hit a single free throw for Cedarville, the Lady Bulldogs went on its 11-0 run.​

Rheagan Sanford hit two 3-pointers and a jumper in the run. Chelsea Stidman added a bucket and Jessica Ozuna added a free throw for the Lady Bulldogs.​

Chelsea Sanford and Stidman both scored 13 points to lead Waldron. Hailey Stidman added six points and 11 rebounds.​

Summer Hurst scored seven points for Cedarville (8-13, 3-7).​

WALDRON 65, CEDARVILLE 38​

BOYS — The Pirates were determined to stop Waldron's high-scoring Payton Brown on Thursday, and for the most part they did.​

Waldron had plenty of balanced scoring, though, and won with a solid second half.​

Waldron (20-4, 9-1) scored 22 points in the third quarter after leading just 26-25 at the half.​

Brown scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs went on an 11-0 run after Caleb Franklin started the second half for Cedarville with a 3-pointer.​

Brown drove for a bucket, Caden Fuller converted a steal into a layup, Brown dished to Isaac Villarreal for a layup and then hit a 3-pointer before Braden Williams ended the run with a bucket off an offensive rebound for a 37-28 lead with 2:34 left in the quarter.​

Waldron led 48-34 after three quarters.​

Cedarville jumped on Waldron early, running out to a 15-6 lead midway of the opening quarter.​

Kolbye Beals scored eight of his 12 points to pace the Pirates to the early lead, including a conventional three-point play to start the Priates.​

Waldron then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-15 before the first quarter ended deadlocked at 17-17.​

The second quarter was tight throughout.​

Williams came off the bench to lead Waldron with 22 points. Villarreal added 10.​

Franklin scored 22 points, including 15 in the first half, for Cedarville (8-16, 2-8).​