When they heard they placed fifth at Thursday's 5A-West conference bowling tournament, the Greenwood Bulldogs started celebrating.

That's because the top five teams qualified for next week's 5A State Tournament in Jonesboro, so when the Bulldogs heard their team name called out at the conclusion of Thursday's event at Bowling World, it brought about the expected reaction.

One of those bowlers happy to be going to state is senior Rylynd Bullington. Even if his team didn't qualify for state, Bullington was going to get to go regardless because he placed fifth in the individual standings.

But Bullington said he is glad the rest of his team will get to head to state as well.

"I'm ecstatic for the team, especially since it's my senior year," Bullington said. "The last three years, I've been lucky enough to be able to go to state; the first year as an individual and the last two with my team and it's been a wonderful experience every year.

"We haven't won, but just the experience that we've got, it's been a blast and I would not want to do it with any other school other than Greenwood; Greenwood is my home and they have some of the best people I've ever known."

Bullington placed fifth in the individual standings with a total three-game score of 585 (184-181-214).

"I had a 195 average, which is pretty good and it's a little better than what I had been doing this season," he said. "I was on track to bowl a 246, but I slipped up in the 10th frame and left a nasty split; that cost me at least 30 pins which would have put me on top.

"That's the one thing about bowling, you're not bowling against all of these people, you're bowling against yourself and you have to try to bowl the best game you've ever bowled every single day."

Bullington's teammate, Will Chaney, also finished in the top 10, placing seventh with a 570 (141-247-182), which included a career-high 247 in his second game.

As a team, the Bulldogs finished with 3,535 total pins.

"I had a really strong performance from several of our guys, including Aden Thoman, who averaged around a 170," Greenwood coach Chad Mercado said. "(Chaney) threw in a 247 game, which I think beat his personal record by 15 or 17 pins. Ry Bullington was averaging over 200, which is pretty normal for him, so a lot of really strong performances."

Mercado added he believes the Bulldogs are capable of putting together a strong outing at state next week.

"We've only all clicked a couple of times on all cylinders this year and we're still 10-1 and did a really awesome job all year, so if they all click on the same day, there's no telling how far they can go," Mercado said.

Greenwood's girls finished seventh in the team standings. But they had three bowlers who qualified for state individually.

Leona Schenke, a foreign exchange student from Germany, was the top individual bowler as she rolled a 407 (134-157-116). She noted when she first began her season with the Lady Bulldogs, she was averaging games in the 70s, but has improved her average by about 50 pins.

"I got a passion for bowling here; I've never played bowling before, so being on the team, I've met a lot of nice people all over America, so I'm really happy here," Schenke said. "We do (have bowling in Germany), but it's not a big thing that teenagers play; it's more like you're playing with your family once a year and it's like just for fun."

Also qualifying for state from Greenwood was Sara Dungan, who finished in 19th place with a 377 (101-152-124) and Cassidy Childers, who placed 24th with a 356 (106-142-108).

"The girls were strong (Thursday)," Mercado said. "I know going into the fourth game of bakers, I think they were down 34 pins to get in, but Kennedy Holland, Cassidy Childers and Sara Dungan had really done a good job all year and really carried the girls team."

Alma will have one individual bowler heading to state next week, which will be Trentin Sanderson on the boys side. Sanderson, a junior, placed 13th individually with a 543 (183-159-201).

"He's just a good bowler; he bowls league during the weekends and he just gets out and bowls a lot, and I think just bowling a lot really helps him and helps his confidence," Alma coach Stacy King said of Sanderson.

As far as her team's overall performance, King thought they started well but were unable to continue their momentum as the day progressed.

"I don't know if we had lanes that were just really well-oiled or maybe it was just the excitement of being there and they started out real well, but since you have to move down lanes, sometimes that throws them off to have to move, so it kind of plays with your psyche a little bit to move," King said. "I thought they bowled really well; they've gotten better and better as the season has gone on and I look forward to having them back next year and I think we'll be better next year."

The top individual bowler for Alma on the girls side was Olivia Bailey, who rolled a 338 (138-123-77).

Hot Springs Lakeside won the boys team title, while Siloam Springs was the girls team champion.

The top boys bowler went to Benton's Alex Roberts with a 614 (157-220-235), while Lake Hamilton's Ally Ross won the girls individual title with a 557 (211-155-191).