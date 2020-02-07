GREENWOOD — Jaelin Glass is hiding a secret. She’s so excited she can barely keep it within.



Last week, as the Greenwood basketball standout was celebrating a win over Alma, Glass had decided to accept coach Tina Wilson’s pledge to extend Glass' career at Crowder College.

Glass is bursting at the seams. But first, before spilling the beans, she has to call her college coach.



The kid with an effervescent smile, golden pipes, and soft shooting touch may not be the most recognizable player on coach Clay Reeves’ deep roster.



But the most well-rounded?



It's not even close.



"It's (basketball) really a big part of my life," Glass said. "I really like playing with the girls, and it's a good way to stay in shape for one. But I'm also really strong in my faith. I'm a really strong Christian, and it's a good way to show my attitude on the court — I can show who God is through me.



"I'm putting on an image, not only for Greenwood and myself, but for God also."

Deeply rooted by faith, Glass is arguably one of the more versatile players in the 5A-West, let alone the state. A biscuit shy of 6-feet tall, Glass can play anywhere Reeves needs her.



"Sometimes, I'm considered six-feet tall," Glass said with a giggle. "I'm actually 5-foot-11½."



Whether she’s posting up inside or launching 3-pointers, Glass has a well-rounded game.



"I don't usually take the ball out, because we have amazing guards, Kinley Fisher and Shea (Goodwin), to do that," Glass said. "Mainly I'm just a 2, 3, 4 or a 5 (position player). A couple of (college) coaches have actually told me I could play anywhere. I'm thankful that if I am having a good night, they (teammates) can find me, and I can find them, too.



"I try to be smart with the ball."



Getting teams to share the basketball is one of Reeves' strengths as a coach.



"Some teams have one or two (players) that you have to go to, and some of our (players) can be our leading scorers,” Reeves said. “But if someone is having a bad night, someone else probably isn't. We don't set up too many plays for certain players. I had a team a long time ago with only one girl that could score, and we held it until she shot it, and you know what? We only won eight games.



“I know some of them (current players) won't get all the shots they want, but it's a good problem for me."



"Sometimes, when we prepare for a team, we'll narrow it down to one or two players, and if we shut them down, we shut the whole team down," Glass said. "But with us, coach Reeves tells us all the time that if one person is having a bad game, we have 10 to 12 players we can put right in.



"Someone's going to step it up that night."

Greenwood's 2019-20 resume is an impressive one, with wins over 18-3 Northside and 18-2 Vilonia.

All four losses have come against teams with combined records of 63-9.



Good advice



In December of 2018, after coaching the team's first six games, Reeves took a leave of absence to access medical issues.



Greenwood could have struggled. Instead, they dug in together.



"I've learned a lot of good leadership from him (Reeves), especially last year," Glass said. "It was really hard without him. I mean, coach (Matt) Bryant stepped it up, of course. He (Reeves) taught us that if something drastic like that happens we're always prepared to play; nothing's going to stop us. We made it to the semis last year.



"We're still going to be a successful team, even if he's not there."



The Lady Bulldogs may be on track to raise another banner this year. But they'll have to first navigate through some top-tier programs, starting with today's battle with Little Rock Christian.



Greenwood won four state titles between 2010-15. The team lost to Jonesboro in the 2018 finals.



"We have a lot of seniors," Glass said. "We're already on a good path for conference. Little Rock Christian is beatable. They might have won (state) last year, but we almost beat them at their place last month.”



Rock church



The multi-talented Glass, who plays a number of musical instruments and sings in the Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church choir, started playing basketball at Greenwood's old Rock Gym when she was in elementary school.



Tonight, the standout basketball player will also bask in the glow of Greenwood's homecoming festivities. Glass' longtime mentor, Cavanaugh children's pastor Johnny Miller, will be her escort.



"Around the third grade I started playing Upward basketball at the Rock gym," Glass said. "Once I got older and more mature, my mom (Carla) put me on a Boys & Girls Club team. That's where I really started to pick it up and become more aggressive and attack the basket."



Family genes



The former Carla Rhodes was a standout basketball player at Hackett in the 1990s. After playing for two seasons with former University of Ozarks coach Jack Jones, Rhodes transferred to Arkansas to finish her degree.



By pure chance, however, current Lady Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors — then an assistant with head coach Gary Blair and assistant Vic Schaefer — saw Carla play in a pick-up game.



Within a week, she was a Lady Razorback.



These days, with Carla cheering from her seat at H.B. Stewart Arena alongside maternal grandmother Nancy Rhodes, Glass has patterned her game after one of the NBA's all-time greats, LeBron James.



"I've always loved LeBron," Glass said. "I love how confident he is. He knows he's good, and he can have some flaws, but he plays all over, too. That's what motivates me, too.



"I can dribble, I can shoot, I can drive, I can play defense ... and he can do all of that."



Pay it forward



Jaelin Glass sees herself sometimes when looking into the eyes of envious third and fourth graders.



"I've actually had a lot of younger people come up to me and say, 'Man, I want to play like you one day.' That really means a lot to me," Glass said. "To be in a Greenwood uniform and playing high school basketball, that's just really amazing.



"But, the fact that they see me as a good role model means just as much."



"She's a great kid — on the court, off the court, in the classroom, in our community, and she goes to church," Reeves added. "She's a great kid."