ROLAND — Away from the court, and even on it, Jaxon Wiggins is one who doesn't speak often.

He prefers to let his game do the talking. And at times, it can be raucous and even vociferous.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 senior forward for the Roland Rangers, leads the team in both scoring and rebounding. Not to mention dunks, which may be the showcase feature of his repertoire.

"I've worked out all my life since I was younger," Wiggins said. "I've just been running and jumping, always on my feet, so I guess that helps out."

On the season, Wiggins has thrown it down a total of 40 times. He had six in one game; then in Roland's regional title game against Bethel nearly a couple of weeks ago, Wiggins had five dunks.

He knows there are many fans who wait with anticipation to see when Wiggins will throw one down again. They'll even ask him when his next dunk is coming.

As far as he's concerned though, there's no secret formula to how he can dunk at will.

"I don't know," Wiggins said. "I hear that a lot, so I've just to come out and show what I can do."

Wiggins' ability to dunk even carries over to his defensive skills, which his coach quickly points out.

"That helps him defensively," Roland coach Eddie Lewis said. "He's able to kind of control the middle there for us on defense and if we make a breakdown or take a chance on the perimeter and they drive in there, then they've got him to contend with, and so far, he's done a really good job for us."

Wiggins is averaging 17 points and 14 rebounds per game. He also has grabbed 335 boards this season, which sets a single-season school record.

In last Friday's win against Adair for the area championship, Wiggins had 17 points and 16 rebounds. And oh yes, one dunk.

Hard to believe Wiggins is actually in his first season of being a true front-court player.

"For us, he had to come inside," Lewis said. "Last year, he played outside for us like a perimeter player; he did post up some, but he had to go inside and he's had to make a little adjustment there where he's going to be banged around on and definitely he's one of our bigger players and so everybody's going to be pushing and shoving on him, and he's mentally had to be tough through that.

"He's really adjusted to that really well and it's made our team better also."

Though he can easily continue to play basketball at the next level, Wiggins is going to play his other favorite sport instead.

Last fall, he signed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas, as Wiggins is also a standout pitcher.

But he's ready to finish his basketball career by helping the Rangers chase that elusive first state title in program history. Wiggins will also make his third appearance at state after the Rangers fell one win shy of making it that far a season ago.

"Very hungry (to return to state); it's always been a goal to get to state and it's a good thing to get to state," he said.

As a freshman, Wiggins played alongside his older brother Mason, who was a senior standout for the Rangers. Mason Wiggins is currently enlisted in the United States Air Force.

"Mason was a little more outgoing and Jaxon's probably a little bit quieter," Lewis said. "But pretty similar (players); both could play the perimeter, both of them could shoot it well, both of them could rebound well and handle (the ball) pretty good for big guys, so they're pretty similar in athletic ability in basketball that they had."

While Jaxon Wiggins was helping Roland clinch a trip to state last weekend, his parents Lori and Darrell were in Texas watching Mason graduate from basic training.

They did find time to catch Jaxon's game online. They also plan to be there to watch Jaxon in person at state.

The Rangers (23-3), ranked No. 2 in 3A, will be the top seed at the 3A State Tournament, which begins Thursday with quarterfinal action at Oklahoma City University's Abe Lemons Arena. Roland will take on No. 9 ranked Sequoyah-Tahlequah (22-7) at 7 p.m.

"They're good; I mean, everybody's good at this point. ... We've just got to play our game," Wiggins said.

Lewis remarked that Sequoyah is essentially a mirror image of his Rangers.

"Sequoyah, they're a little bit like us; they've got three good guards, they've got some good players inside and they've got two or three players that come off the bench that are pretty good," Lewis said. "They're a little bit like us, so I think it should be a good ballgame."

Wiggins is one of three Roland starters averaging double figures. Senior guards Xavier Robertson and Marcus Murray are averaging 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Should the Rangers win, they will advance to the 3A semifinals Friday afternoon at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City against the winner of the quarterfinal between Crossings Christian and Perry. Then perhaps a trip to play for a state title for the first time since Roland was defeated in the 2013 4A championship game.

"There are a lot of good teams but I think if we're playing well, then we could may be as good as anybody there," Lewis said.