ALMA — The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) was in sort of a bind during the 2010 basketball season.​

No schools had tuned in a bid for the Class 5A state tournament.​

Alma had already hosted the tournament in 2009, and hosting a tournament that includes 32 teams is a huge responsibility that requires a lot of volunteers.​

Schools make very little financially from hosting state tournaments, but the home teams don’t have to travel and it is a huge financial boon for the area, mostly hotels and restaurants.​

The AAA turned to Alma to host the 2010 state tournament, and Alma did bid on the tournament again in 2011 and were awarded that one as well for a rare three-run of hosting the state tournament.​

One constant for those three years was Toney McMurray. Affectionately known as the voice of the Airedales, for three straight years and for four straight days each year, he was really the voice of Arkansas high school basketball.​

For that four-day stretch with games starting at 1 p.m. each day, McMurray hardly moved from his seat at the scorer’s table, announcing starting lineups and serving as the public address announcer for game after game after game.​

McMurray passed away on March 11.​

McMurray, though, will be missed for much more than his perfect voice.​

McMurray was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Concord Baptist Church. ​

His faith was first in his life followed closely by his love of family.​

McMurray grew up in Van Buren with twin brother Teddy and older brother Tommy. ​

Toney McMurray graduated in 1976, during some of the glory years of Pointer sports. McMurray helped with the basketball, football and track teams, but he was active in about everything at Van Buren High School. He was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the chess club, the National Honor Society and student council. He was a class officer for two years and was active in Partners in Christ as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. ​

He also grew up in First Baptist Church of Van Buren and played on the church’s first men’s softball team when Paul Gant organized the Crawford County Church League in the late 1970s. McMurray usually played second base and was part of an infield that included Mike Hurst at first, Quincy Coleman at short, and Vestal Carter at third. That might be the best church league infield of all-time.​

McMurray went to the University of Arkansas and was a student athletic trainer under Lou Holtz and had a field view of the greatest victory in Razorback football history when they beat Oklahoma, 31-6, in the Orange Bowl in 1978.​

McMurray was also active in FCA while at the University of Arkansas. One of his responsibilities was sending out Razorback athletes who were in FCA to speak at FCA events around the state.​

After graduation, McMurray did his student teaching at Alma and was hired as a teacher at the school, where he enjoyed 35 years.​

In 1984, he became a member at Concord Baptist, where he met his wife, Karla, and where his three sons, Stephen, Clayton and Jackson were dedicated as babies as well as later baptized.​

At Alma High School, McMurray remained active in FCA, coached tennis, was a regional director for National History Day, and the unofficial sports information director for Airedale athletics.​

McMurray’s love for sports never waned. He became known as the voice of the Airedales, as the announcer for football, basketball and baseball games in addition to broadcasting road basketball games several years.​

As the unofficial sports information director, he kept stats for football games and baseball games.​

McMurray kept impeccable stats.​

We would often compare stats after football games and we rarely differed. That rare occasion where we might be one yard off on a running back’s rushing yardage, McMurray would just laugh and say he must have been a yard to my left on the level above me in the pressbox.​

During basketball season, I would often call to get stats for the Airedales and Lady Airedales on the road games he had broadcast. He was always eager to help. His score by quarters always added up the final total. His individual scoring always added up the team total. While those might seem like simple things, it’s not. Scorebooks take on many different forms from team to team.​

He took special interest in announcing games for basketball, especially state tournaments where player’s names from across the state can be particularly challenging. McMurray would go over every name on a roster before a game with somebody from the team. I don’t think he every mispronounced a name.​

My fondest memories, though, will be baseball games, where McMurray would keep the scorebook, again impeccably, as well as announce the game.​

During high school baseball games, there is a lot of time for pressbox banter.​

Sometimes, Mike McSpadden and Jerry Valentine would watch the game from the pressbox.​

About the second inning, McSpadden would kick out a topic, like, songs with a woman’s name in it.​

For the next five innings, we would all try to outdo each other with songs like "Beth," "Layla," "Sweet Caroline," "Brandy" and "Proud Mary."​

Needless to say, googling was strictly prohibited. We never kept count of who got the most, but it was a feather in the cap if somebody could get a "oh, that’s a good one" from the other guys.​

Me and Toney had a lot of quality conversations through the years from growing up in the same church, to football stats, to Razorback sports, to high school sports, and on and on. ​

I’ll miss that.​

Alma has established a Toney McMurray Spirit of History Day Scholarship, and contributions can be made to Alma Education and Arts Association, P.O. Box 2139, Alma, Arkansas 72921. Toney McMurray Spirit of History Day should be noted in the memo line.​