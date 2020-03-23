In the days after 9/11, life as I knew it began to return to normal by the following Sunday.

Yes, there were some drastic changes. Major League Soccer canceled the final two weeks of '01 season. The playoffs, whose spots were already clinched by that point, were played as scheduled beginning Sept. 20.

Major League Baseball and the NFL backed up their schedules as well.

Some high school teams elected not to play on Friday, Sept. 14, 2001; others went ahead as usual.

I drove to Clarksville three days after hijackers plowed jets into the World Trade Center to cover former Panthers coach Michael Banning in a nonconference game with visiting Lonoke. The country was still a little shaken up, but life soon returned to normal not long after the 9/11 attacks.

But the bottom line was far simpler than what we're about to experience with the coronavirus.

We weren't segregated from one another the way we are now — or the way we'll be for the foreseeable future.

How was your week that was? Complicated?

I learned a new word I'd never really thought much about — quarantine.

When exactly this will end is anybody's guess.

I've seen anywhere from two months to 18 months until things resume to our normal pace of life. Maybe longer.

The next few weeks will really be important as we seek our normal lives. The most important thing for all of us is to understand the severity of the situation.

Isolation is the only way.

We've experienced widespread seasonal flu activity this winter. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 34,200 influenza deaths in the United States between 2018-19.

And, while that number may sound big, there are many steps you can take to protect yourself from influenza, such as an annual flu shot.

Common sense wins, too, when you wash your hands and cover your mouth. This year's influenza will also die out with spring giving way to summer.

There are far more serious challenges with COVID-19 that we're behind the eight ball on. It's hard to know how really prepared we are or we'll need to be.

Hopefully, the warm summer temps will slow the coronavirus epidemic the same way it does for influenza. But we need to be as ready as we can for whatever comes our way and know that we will get through it eventually.

I can attest as a parent that my own kids will be stronger for it. Then again, I discovered a long time ago that kids can be far more resilient than adults.

I've always tried to portray a carefree approach when it comes to the sporting events I've covered over the years. When you've covered sports as long as I have, you're either in or out.

I'm all in.

But I have to admit, except for the 418 passes I heaved with my younger son Landon's football this week, rain and cold weather notwithstanding, it's been hard on this 58-year-old.

Will it get better in the weeks to come?

I sure hope so.