The Arkansas Activities Association this week announced the final two days of the state basketball championships have been canceled.

This announcement was made immediately following Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s decision on Monday to close schools across the state for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the AAA’s announcement, the teams that didn’t get to play its title games would all be considered as state champions.

That includes the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, who was to have played Nettleton for the 5A girls championship on March 14.

The 1A and 2A championship games had already been played on March 12 in Hot Springs before the final two days were called off.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce the decision to cancel the remaining state basketball championship games,” AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said in a release. “We certainly sympathize with these students, coaches and fans who are being impacted, but the health and safety of the students we serve is our top priority.”

Boys and girls teams who qualified for the title games in classes 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A were all named state champions.

With Greenwood being awarded a state title, it marks the fifth state championship for the Lady Bulldogs under coach Clay Reeves. It is also the eighth state championship overall for Reeves, who won his first three titles as the coach at Greenland.

Greenwood finished its season at 25-5 overall, having won its last seven games and 15 of its last 16.

The Lady Bulldogs won all three games at the 5A State Tournament in Russellville to reach the finals. Greenwood posted a 54-43 win against Jonesboro in the first round before rolling past Jacksonville, 74-36, in the quarterfinals. The Lady Bulldogs then knocked off defending 5A champion Little Rock Christian, 51-43, in the semifinals.

In 6A, the state champs on the boys side will be Conway and Little Rock Central, while Fayetteville and Bentonville are recognized as champs on the girls side.

Jacksonville and West Memphis were awarded state championships from the 5A boys.

In 4A, state champions for the boys are Little Rock Mills and Magnolia, while the girls state champions are Star City and Farmington.

Then in 3A, state champions for the boys are Rivercrest and Osceola, and Valley Springs and Mountain View on the girls side.

Also in the AAA’s announcement regarding the canceled state title games, plans are being developed to honor and formally recognize the players and teams who qualified in these championship games.

In regards to spring sports and activities, the AAA’s Board of Directors and staff will provide more information at a later date.