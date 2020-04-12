The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) announced Thursday it has canceled its remaining spring sports schedule.

In addition, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association’s annual clinic and All-Star games scheduled for June have been called off as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After multiple conversations with the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, the Arkansas Department of Education and with the announcement of the closure of Arkansas schools through the end of the school year, all remaining AAA spring activities, state championships, AHSCA Coaches Clinic, and All-Star games have been canceled,” the AAA stated in a release Thursday afternoon.

Lance Taylor, AAA Executive Director, said in the same release that the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring sports schedule was a difficult one.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the AAA family,” Taylor said. “We sympathize with the students, coaches, parents and school communities, and especially our graduating seniors, but we recognize that the cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it is needed at this time — on the health and safety of all Arkansans. We all must come together to stop the spread.”

The AAA added it will continue to receive guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and the Arkansas Department of Education, and the AAA also thanked each department for its leadership during this pandemic.