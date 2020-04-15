On March 10, the Southside softball team posted a shutout win at home against Pea Ridge.

As it turned out, it would be the final game for the Mavericks, whose season prematurely ended several days later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also ended up being the last game for Southside coach Cassy Story. She was in her final season coaching the Mavericks before Story and her family move to Northwest Arkansas, where her husband Rusty got a job as a supervisor with the Southwestern Electric Power Company in Fayetteville.

In 11 seasons as Southside’s coach, Cassy Story fielded several solid teams, including state semifinal appearances in 2013 and again in 2016.

Story talked about the shortened season, her time coaching at Southside and the advice she would give the next Mavericks’ coach in this Q&A session.

Q: Your last season at Southside unfortunately got cut short. Does it still feel surreal to you that the team is not playing softball right now, and what's been the players' reactions to all of this?

A: I think there are a few things that have made it particularly hard. Everything ended so abruptly for us. ... We were out on the field playing Greenwood (in a junior varsity game on March 12) and from the beginning of the game to the end of the game, things had changed drastically and then 24 hours later, we're told we're on hold for a while. I think at that point a lot of us thought we might come back after spring break, and then of course everything got pushed back and pushed back; there was still some hope we would be able to have somewhat of a season up until this last week. I think that's been hard for the kids for sure, I hate it for my seniors and it was just difficult because it ended so quickly. And it was the same thing for myself; it was hard for me to not really have that last game with my players. I know how that hurts them because it hurts me the same way, so I think for all of us, it was definitely a hard time.

Q: Like you mentioned, it didn't help you either because this was your last season coaching the Mavericks and now you don't get that last home game and now you don't get that last state tournament run with them.

A: Right, and I am hoping that we will still be able to do some type of a Senior Night, something with our team or at least a final team party, something like that. Right now, with the guidelines and regulations from the (Arkansas Activities Association), we aren't allowed any face-to-face contact (until at least the end of May), so hopefully that will be lifted before these kids end up going to college or things like that so that we can at least have that last kind of get-together. We've had virtual meetings and that's been great, but I definitely want the chance to get to see them again.

Q: You mentioned your seniors and you have three of them this year (McKenzie Martin, Mackenzie Farrar and Kendall Willis). I know Mackenzie Farrar was looking forward to getting back on the field this season (after missing most of last season with an injury) and now her season's cut short again. And Kendall was off to a good start hitting-wise, so what are your thoughts on the seniors and what they've been going through?

A: It's tough because I've got three seniors and I also have a junior, Hannah Hogue (a University of Arkansas volleyball commit), who is going to be graduating early, so she'll actually graduate in December and this was essentially her senior season as well just because it was going to be her final season with us. So I think for all of them, for me personally, I have had some so many great experiences as a senior in high school, and seeing this was a season they had been looking forward to for many years and it's these kids who I have known for a very, very long time and we were looking forward to this year, so for them not getting to have that is difficult.

Q: What else are you going to remember about the time you have been coaching the softball team at Southside High School?

A: There's so many people, so many kids that I was able to become close friends with. The kids, their families. I'm still in contact with most of the kids that I've coached, and for some of them, they have families now and they have kids, so I think getting to see them grow and mature and have awesome lives outside of high school and outside of softball (is great). ... We also have former players who are out there even right now working on the front lines of the healthcare system and things like that right now and just really making a big difference in their community, and I think that's what's it all about for sure is making sure the kids are growing and learning from the game but bigger than the game, they're really great people, so that's been really fun.

Q: If there was one favorite moment you had as Southside's coach, what would it be?

A: There were so many moments that were big; big wins and things like that which were fun. I think one of my favorite memories was just crazy, but when we took our first trip to Disney (World, to play in a softball tournament there), we spent the night by sleeping on the floor in the Little Rock airport because we got snowed in and couldn't leave. That night, I was able to spend a whole lot of time with my players and just get to know them a little bit more. ... I think at that point for me, it was a time where I guess I was able to reflect a little bit on the role as a coach and the trust that the parents and the school put into their coaches, and I think for me that was big, that these kids wanted to be there and that their parents trusted me to take them and to be responsible for them, that was probably a big (moment) for me.

Q: And then what would your favorite on-field moment be?

A: Again, there have been so many games that have been big games, big wins. I think it was that 2013 season where we lost to Bentonville earlier in the year and then came up and just did awesome and beat them in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, and that was one of the bigger games for me on a coaching level.

Q: Even though you will be returning to Northwest Arkansas (where Story graduated high school in Farmington), it still has to be tough leaving Fort Smith, isn’t it?

A: (Northwest Arkansas) is where I'm from, and that's where a lot of our family lives. Initially when we moved here, I think in the back of our minds we thought we might go back, and then as the years went on, we really made Fort Smith home and I made Southside home. It was definitely a tough decision, but I think it will be a good move for my family.

Q: Of course, I've got to ask you, do you see yourself coaching again somewhere down the road?

A: I don't know. I think on some level for sure, but I have a little boy that just turned 4 and a little girl that's almost 2, so we have a lot of fun playing baseball and softball in the living room right now. I think if nothing else, they may be stuck with a mom as their coach at some point in their life, but as far as the high school level, I think that right now, I kind of want these Mavericks to be my last high school team.

Q: What advice would you give the next softball coach at Southside High School?

A: I think at this point in the game, I've got some great kids, and so just loving them and trying to help build on the program. Fort Smith is a great place to live and Southside's a great school to work for. I've got an awesome assistant coach in Coach (Craig) Jones, and I think probably just to go out and work hard and the kids will do a great job; I'm not worried about that, and they'll work hard for anybody, so I think I'm excited to see them and be able to support them in the upcoming season. ... Again, for whomever comes in, it's a really great group and next year even just with (incoming senior pitcher Meliah Hunter) and (incoming season catcher) Madi (Conklin), they're great leaders and we had a great freshman class this year and we didn't get to spend a whole lot of time with those freshmen, but they are great kids and hard workers. ... I definitely think there's a great future for Southside softball.

Q: I have to mention this, since Southside will be playing in the 6A-West next season, will it give you the opportunity to go see them whenever they play games up there (in Northwest Arkansas).

A: For sure, and I've already told them I'm keeping all my gear and I'll be their biggest supporter, and some of my former players are at (the University of Arkansas) in Fayetteville. We've already committed to some coffee and lunches for sure in the future up there, so I'm definitely excited to get to watch (the Mavericks) play and get to see them on the field, even if I'm not there with them.