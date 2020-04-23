Longtime Westark men’s basketball coach and athletic director Jim Wyatt passed away Wednesday.

Wyatt was 80.

“He was just very respected and admired,” Jerry Glidewell, Executive Director of Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club.

“He had a very business-like approach in everything he did,” Glidwell said. “You couldn’t find a better family.”

“I can’t think of a better man than Jim Wyatt,” former Fort Smith Public Schools Athletics Director Jim Rowland said. “He did everything right.”

A 1957 graduate of County Line High School, Wyatt played two seasons at Fort Smith Junior College and two more at College of the Ozarks.

After coaching for one season at Fourche Valley (Two Rivers), where he led the team to a 20-5 record and a berth in the state tournament, Wyatt coached three seasons at Ramsey and nine at Southside.

He was Ronnie Bateman’s boys basketball assistant and one of Rowland’s football assistants.

“He had a basketball background, but because we didn’t have a big staff, he was called on to help coach football. He did a wonderful job coaching defensive ends.”

Wyatt joined Gayle Kaundart’s staff in 1974 and coached five national tournament teams, including the 1981 NJCAA national championship team.

The school also won six Region II tournament championships during his tenure.

“Gayle Kaundart gets a lot of praise, as well as he should, but Jim was a great assistant for him - those two really complemented each other,” former UAFS Sports Information Director Jonathan Gipson said. “He was really cordial and always helpful. He put the college and university first. He was a man of class..

“He was a great ambassador.”

Wyatt helped mentor two future University of Arkansas Razorbacks and NBA players Ron Brewer and Darrell Walker

In addition to coaching with Kaundart, Wyatt also spent 16 years as the UAFS’ athletic director (1982-98).

“He was good with kids,” Rowland added. “He was an excellent football coach, even though that wasn’t what his background was in. He should have had an opportunity to become a head coach somewhere in Arkansas.”