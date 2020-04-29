Greenwood basketball standout Jaelin Glass signed a letter of intent with Crowder College this week.

The 5-foot-11 senior helped Greenwood to a co-state championship this past season. The team was supposed to face Nettleton in the 5A title game when COVID-19 subsequently ended the 2019-20 school year.

“I have mixed emotions about it; I’m excited and nervous,” Glass said of signing with Crowder. “On one level, I get to further my basketball career, and maybe become better than I was in high school. It’s a two-year college and hopefully I can grow and become a D2 or D1 college player.”

Glass said she became sold on Crowder after watching them play this past season.

“I really loved the chemistry with the team and the coach,” she said. “When I went to watch one of their games, I loved how coach (Tina) Wilson coached. It’s a teaching program. If there was a mistake during the game, she would talk to them about it. She communicates with me very well. I loved how each teammate really supported each other.”

Glass had a similar stance while at Greenwood. The Lady Bulldogs won 67 games during her three seasons. Coach Clay Reeves was never shy about loading up a tough non conference schedule, either.

“The more I played, the more I understood,” she said. “I’ve lived in Greenwood my whole life. A lot of people don’t get the security that you have at Greenwood.”

The Lady Bulldogs finished second to Vilonia this past season, but beat three solid programs — Jonesboro, Jacksonville and Little Rock Christian — on their way to reaching the finals.

Glass said she is considering majoring in marketing or business administration.

“I want to go into sales, sports and fashion,” she said. “That was, I can grow and still be connected to sports.”