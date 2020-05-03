Friday marked my last official day as a sports writer for the Southwest Times Record newspaper. Yes, I’m going old-school with “Southwest.”

I can’t say I was ready to quit writing feature stories. But at the same time, I did have seven days to hit the pavement this week before turning over my key pass Friday.

It’s hard. I love what I do; I’ve always loved what I do.

I love people, teams, games. Oh, I even love basketball refs, umpires and football officials, too.

Trey, Mike, Kyle, Brandy, Austin, Robert — I always appreciate the diligent job you guys do.

Sports writing was never about hoping to cover the Astros, my childhood obsession, or jetting across the country to cover the NBA finals.

Sports writing was always about sitting in a cramped gym at County Line High School sipping a Dr. Pepper and watching the magic unfold. It’s about sitting down to chat with B.J. Ross before a Charleston basketball practice (his mom makes the best chocolate chip cookies, by the way).

Professional sporting events are cool. I used to sit on the third tier of seats in the press box at the Astrodome back in the early ’80s eating hot dogs and sifting through stacks of media guides. But that pales in comparison to covering preps.

I tell people all the time, high school sports is about the great unknown.

Who could have predicted Southside winning state volleyball and football titles within a few weeks of each other in 2006? Who saw Charleston’s girls making that incredible state title run in 2018?

I had a front row seat for both.

Everybody has a story to tell. Oh, how I love to tell a story.

I will miss covering people like Jeff Williams, Chris Bryant and Scott Hyatt — real people you wish your kids could play for.

There are many, many others. I could talk to Stan Flenor, Brett Stone, Jeff Meares and Tony Davis until the cows come home. Sometimes, after a big Southside playoff game, I’d chat with Southside assistants Brooks Witherspoon or Steve Peoples while making the drive home, often dodging deer clinging to the edge of Interstate 40 at the Johnson County Westside exit.

I called Leland Barclay and Buck Ringgold on the drive home, too, usually plotting feature stories for the coming week.

We laughed, ate a lot of late lunches, and cried. Sometimes, the tears were real.

On the morning of Southside’s 2003 state volleyball finals match with Jonesboro, I snapped my left ankle. Then I drove to the Stubblefield Center to cover the game. (Without crutches, mind you).

When it was over, after I’d finished interviewing coaches and players, then began the arduous task of limping toward the exit, longtime Southside trainer Brent Griffis sauntered over and suggested I might consider getting it checked out. Sure enough, X-rays revealed what I already knew ― I’d broken my left ankle for the third time in 22 years. (Luckily, I haven’t broken anything since).

Sports writing isn’t for everyone. It wasn’t designed to do an 8-to-5 job. You answer the phone when it rings. If that means pulling over while driving down Interstate 40 near Conway, coming back from God knows where, then you pull over.

You take that 10:15 p.m. call on Sunday night, too. It could be important.

Work doesn’t stop. In February 2014, as my mom lay in the hospital on the last days of her life, we talked about antiques and family while I compiled a local basketball roundup while getting text messages from coaches two states and 500 miles away. Two days before she passed, Northside girls coach Rickey Smith sent me a series of inspirational text messages.

I think about that often.

I’ve seen a lot, I’ve done a lot. I sat next to Vin Scully once in August 1988 before an Astros-Dodgers game. I’m 27 and my knees are buckling. My neighbor, the late Harry Craft, who was scouting for the San Francisco Giants at the time, called me over. He said, ‘Pull up a chair!’

So I did.

Back in 2000, former colleague and pal Jonathan Gipson and I drove to Arlington to interview Panama’s Jeff Frye for a feature story following an afternoon game with the Rangers. We knocked on then-manager Jimy Williams’ door half an hour after the game.

He was about to chow down on turkey and dressing and mashed potatoes. “Y’all want some? Pull up a chair!”

Jimy Williams; my all-time favorite Red Sox manager!

I never saw myself interviewing high school athletes into my mid-60s. This is a young person's game. If you’re all in like me, you’re going to spend most Tuesdays and Thursdays in September and October compiling volleyball roundups for the next morning's paper. It’s in my DNA.

But I could see the light at the end of the tunnel. Getting out at 58 isn’t so bad.

Now, I’ll have more time to chase my kids at their sporting events. My older son Logan will be a junior this coming school year. Younger son Landon, who looks like me and carries my passion wherever he goes, will turn 12 this November. He wants to be a receiver for the Chiefs one day.

I will never go down in history as the smartest dude on the planet. But I followed a simple life rule when it came to sports, players and coaches: common sense and a straight-forward approach isn't the best approach, it's the only approach.

Own it; I did.

Shaking hands and being there for my coaches and players is what I’ll miss the most. Not that I don't expect my phone to ring a few times in the coming year.

God bless and thanks, Fort Smith. It's been awesome.