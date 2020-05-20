Natalie Throneberry couldn't have asked for a better debut season as Southside's volleyball coach in 2019.

Except for the ending.

The former Southside player and longtime assistant coach took the reins last season from legendary coach Steve Haaser and kept the Mavericks humming. Southside ended up 31-6, but the Mavs were defeated in the 6A title game by Bentonville, the second straight season Southside lost in the state title match.

Throneberry and her players, though, have moved on from the defeat and are already gearing up for this season. It will be a season of change, as Southside moves to the 6A-West while playing its home games at a temporary on-campus venue while the school's new arena is under construction.

The Mavs are also determined to finally break through and win it all in 2020, especially with a talented nucleus returning.

Throneberry talked about the title match defeat, the team's off-season, the move to the 6A-West and even her favorite TV shows in this Q&A session.

Q: Your first season as coach ended on a tough note with the loss in the 6A title match. Have you and the players gotten over that loss yet?

A: Yes. They are resilient young ladies here. Of course that day and several weeks after, you really feel it. But these girls, they hit the ground running. I was really impressed with the maturity of them all; it was kind of part of the process, 'Hey, we made it to our goal, we made it to the finals, we didn't get that last step, those last three games we needed.' But they came back in January and hit the ground running, and we were actually having a very good off-season up until (the coronavirus pandemic). ... But I've been really, really impressed with how they've really pushed each other and pushed themselves while we've been in this kind of weird state of flux; it's been really neat to see from these girls.

Q: Before the pandemic, what were the girls doing a really good job of in their off-season training?

A: We were working on a lot of different things. We were working on increasing vertical, we were working on getting a lot of quality touches, we had been just getting into a lot of jump-training, so it was just that focus. It's easy to hang your head and make your excuses and lick your wounds for a while, and they didn't want to do that. They had a very good focus on, 'Hey, let's come in, let's get better, let's get ready to play in the fall.'

Q: Last season was your first season as the coach, so what did you learn in moving from assistant to the head coach?

A: I feel like we took away a lot. Following in the footsteps of Steve Haaser, I had a lot of years to sit and kind of watch and get a feel for how he manages a team. I think the biggest thing for me was kind of finding out how to take what he taught me and make it my own; what worked for us, what didn't work for us, and I think my biggest takeaway is just remembering to always keep the main thing the main thing. ... I think once you figure out how to get them motivated and how to get everybody on the same page, the rest kind of takes care of itself.

Q: And how did the girls respond to you, going from an assistant to the head coach?

A: They made that transition so much fun. There were growing pains, they were learning how I operate as a head coach and little things like how expectations were different or how we did things were a little different, and they just picked it up and ran. Whatever I asked them to do, they answered, and then whatever they needed me to do, I tried to meet them the same way they met me.

Q: Of course, you've got some high hopes for this upcoming season for a number of reasons. Obviously, you've got some very talented players coming back. What else are you excited for this upcoming season?

A: I'm just happy to get in the dadgum gym. I don't care where it is, I don't care if there are fans in the stands, I just miss my kids. I think we're excited to kind of maybe get a taste of what the old normal was; getting to see each other face to face and not on a screen.

Q: I hit upon the key players you have coming back, so describe them and what they've been able to do this off-season.

A: We have a really strong core coming back. We lost our libero Kelsey Hamilton, and our middle Bailey Vega (to graduation), who were two of our impact players that we'll be missing. (Senior and University of Arkansas commit) Hannah Hogue, as a setter, that girl just runs a smooth offense, she's a great leader on our team, she really pushes her teammates, she's just a little ball of energy. (Senior outside hitter and Mississippi State commit) Avery Fitzgerald has made more improvements to her game. ... This year, she's especially defined herself as that six-rotation outside that can play defense and offense. (Senior middle blocker) Aleigha Johnson, her best few games I think were at the state tournament, so I'm kind of excited to see how she keeps pushing that through her senior year. (Junior hitter/defensive specialist) Olivia Melton is one that we saw go from a great player as a sophomore making an impact, and her confidence has just caught fire; she looked fantastic in off-season. ... (Junior outside hitter) Toree Tiffee is another one of our girls that got a ton of experience last year and was a lethal hitter, but boy that girl can play defense, too.

Q: Then I'm pretty sure you've got some newcomers that will have a chance to make a name for themselves?

A: Absolutely, absolutely. We've got a good group coming in.

Q: Of course, one big storyline this season is you're going to the 6A-West, so what are your thoughts about that new conference?

A: You know, I'm excited. These girls that are currently playing have not been a part of the West conference before. ... The shorter travel is going to be beneficial; I think that's going to kind of alleviate some of that pressure of those nice, long road trips (when Southside played in the 6A-Central), but I think the competition level is going to be fantastic. We're going to be playing Fayetteville and Bentonville two times in the regular season, so it's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting and challenging and we're going to have to be on our toes and ready.

Q: Then on the flip side, how odd is it going to be playing Northside (which stays in the 6A-Central) as a non-conference foe?

A: That's going to be strange. It's a lot of new this year, for sure. ... I believe we are still scheduled to play them in the benefit match which will be kind of our kickoff game, and then we will play them Oct. 22 and it will be the regular-season finale.

Q: Not this season but the following season, in 2021, the team will get to be playing in its brand-new arena which is being built as we speak. With the other construction going on around Southside High School, what are the plans for your home matches this season?

A: They started some construction projects early, so we will not be in our main gym, but we will get to play in our South (auxiliary) gym, which will be the only volleyball season to have in that gym, so it's kind of a special little deal. ... We're super excited for construction and all the new stuff going on.

Q: What are some other things you're looking forward to for the upcoming season?

A: I think the way this semester ended so abruptly and with just so much going on in the world, I think we had a big perspective shift in general. And we've gotten to have a lot of good conversations with our kids, just about how our priorities have changed, and it was really neat to kind of get their feedback on it. ... Like we always talk to the kids about, 'I get to;' it's not, 'I have to go to practice,' it's 'I get to go to practice,' and trying to flip the script of how we think and how we approach the game mentally. So I think this has been a big reinforcement of that idea of, 'I can't wait to get to go into the gym again and get to practice.'

Q: Now to go off-topic. What are your five favorite TV shows?

A: Number one's got to be "Friends;" I am a big "Friends" buff. I can watch it all day, every day. Second, anything on History Channel. Three, "How I Met Your Mother;" I like weird, little sitcoms. Four, really anything on Food Network. And number five, I'm going to go with The Weather Channel storm chasing (segments).