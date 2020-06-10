Zoie McGhee signed a national letter of intent to continue her basketball and academic career to attend and play for Northark on Thursday night in ceremony.

“Her best basketball is ahead of her,” Coach Codey Mann said. “Injuries during her sophomore and junior year slowed her down and kept her from playing. This year, she played every game and got better every game. We will miss her a lot and we are so happy for her.”

The sense of familiarity for McGhee is what helped her make the decisions to join the Pioneers.

“I loved the atmosphere of Northark. Everything felt right at Northark,” said McGhee. “Loved the small campus. It is beautiful. Coach [Bobby] Howard reminded me of Coach Mann by how he coached… he loved the girls but when it was game time, he was hard on them.”

The Alma standout is planning to “follow in my athletic trainer’s footsteps. I will study Sports Medicine and help injured athletes the way Patti [Webb] helped me,” said McGhee.

McGhee averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and was named 5A-West All-Conference during her junior and senior seasons.

“She was our best defensive player for three years,” said coach Codey Mann. “She sacrificed individual stats for the success of her team this year. She’s a hard worker, tough as nails, and a great leader.”

Mann could utilize McGhee in any spot on offense and she guarded against every position on defense.

“She was the catalyst for us making it to the state tournament this year and provided a great example for the younger girls,” Mann said.

“I’m going to miss almost everything about playing Alma, I love my teammates, my coaches, the fans, and of course the arena,” said McGhee. “This year was different than the others and it’s going to be hard to leave all the girls… I know I will always be an Alma Airedale.”