In the second match-up this season between both of Fort Smith’s American Legion teams, Fort Smith Sportsman got a measure of revenge.

Sportsman used a seven-run bottom of the fifth to rally past Fort Smith Forsgren, 10-5, on Tuesday at Forsgren Field. The game wasn’t originally scheduled but was added when Sportsman’s scheduled game at Bryant was rained out.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday’s game, as Sportsman avenged a 2-1 loss to Forsgren earlier this month:

1. Sportsman overcomes an early deficit. Sportsman trailed 5-1 in the top of the third and was down 5-3 entering the last of the fifth before putting together its seven-run outburst.

2. Timely hitting for Sportsman. Six of the seven runs Sportsman scored in the fifth all came with two out. That included a two-run single from Nick Phelps to put Sportsman ahead for good, 7-5.

3. Phelps continues hot hitting. In his last three games, including Tuesday’s win, Phelps has gone a combined 6-of-11 with seven RBIs. He went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday.

4. Carver’s relief outing. Jett Carver did his part in Sportsman’s win, pitching four scoreless innings of relief to get the win. He allowed just three hits while striking out six batters.

5. Ross strong off the bench. Brayden Ross wasn’t in the starting lineup for Sportsman, but came off the bench and had two hits in his two at-bats. That included a two-run single to cap the pivotal seven-run fifth.

Up Next: Forsgen (8-8) will play at Forsgren Field on Thursday against Harrison starting at 5 p.m.; Sportsman (12-4) played Three Rivers (Okla.) on Wednesday and are scheduled to return to action with the Winget Tournament on July 2-5 in Bartlesville, Okla.