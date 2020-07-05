Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels’ three-time MVP and regarded as baseball’s greatest player, arrived Friday at the first day of their training camp at Angel Stadium, but remains wary about playing this season with his wife expecting their first baby in August.

"Honestly, I still don’t feel comfortable with the baby coming,’’ Trout said on a Zoom call before the Angels’ workout. "There’s a lot of things on my mind. I’m trying to be the safest and most cautious to get through the season. It’s going to be tough.’’

Trout says that he has had daily conversations with his wife, Jessica, on whether to play this season, and still has yet to decide whether he’ll be with the Angels for their July 24 season opener.

"We’re playing it by ear,’’ Trout said. "I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.’’

There were nine or 10 Angels’ players, none whom were injured, who weren’t at their first workout Friday, manager Joe Maddon revealed. Maddon and the Angels are not permitted to confirm positive COVID-19 tests under the joint agreement with MLB and the players association.

"I love baseball,’’ Trout said. "I love playing this game. We all want to play. It’s going to come down to how safe we are going to be. If there’s outbreak or something happens these next few weeks, we’ve got to reconsider. …

"I’ve got to do right by my family. A lot of guys have questions. It’s a tough, crazy situation in this country and in the world. Nobody has the answers.’’

Maddon says he has had several conversations with Trout, including Thursday night, on the trepidations playing during a pandemic with a first child due.

"How could you not?’’ Maddon said. "Being a father for first time is very significant. To do it under these circumstances, there’s a lot of layers involved. A lot of concern, for his baby and his wife, but with the perspective that he needs to stay well because he needs to be around people. There’s a lot to think about. You can’t take any of this lightly.

"You don’t know what sacrifice means until you have your own kid.’’

Maddon told his players and Angels staff members, about 120 in all, that it’s their responsibility to keep as safe as possible to protect not only themselves, but their teammates.

"Every organization really needs to tighten up their bubble,’’ Maddon says, "and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re asking you to be the best version of yourself and be the best teammate you’ve ever been in your life. We need you to follow the protocols and for you to be the best teammate ever.’’

And, if you don’t want to follow the safety and health protocols, Maddon said, you should opt out.

"Everybody’s talking about high-risk and those kinds of individuals opting out,’’ Maddon says, "to me the person that should opt out is the person who does not want to follow the protocols to a T at any age, at any risk. That’s hasn’t been promoted enough.

"If you in heart in hearts don’t believe you could do all of this stuff, the way we need you to do all of this stuff, you’re the person who should opt out.’’

So, for now, Trout will continue to work out with the Angels, evaluate the situation every day, and decide whether he will remain or stay away from the team until the baby is born.

"Obviously, sports is really big for the country right now,’’ Trout says, "but we’re risking our families and risking our lives to go out here and play for everyone. My mindset is to play. I want to play. It’s just a tough situation. …

"They’re doing a great job right now with the testing, but these next couple of weeks are going to be big for everybody.’’

This is the time, Maddon says, every player to look at themselves and understand the sacrifices to safely pull off a 2020 season. Who knows whether it will be possible? No one has the answers.

"You can’t take any of this lightly, everyone’s truth matters right now,’’ Maddon says. "That’s what one thing I’ve appealed to our guys is understanding what is your truth? What do you believe? … I’m appealing to our guys to be as informed as they possibly can, then arrive at our own truth. Tell me what you think, not what you heard.

"You’re going to be inconvenienced. You’re going to be uncomfortable. And at the end of the day, know what you think, don’t rely on somebody to tell you what they think and accept it as your own.’’