Fort Smith Forsgren capped the regular season with an extra-inning win at home Monday.

Forsgren pulled out a 5-4 win in nine innings to defeat a team of players from Van Buren High School.

Here are five takeaways from Forsgren’s win on Monday:

1. Momentum shifts. Forsgren trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth before scoring four runs to go in front. But Van Buren tied the score with a run in the top of the seventh, which sent the game into extras.

2. It takes nine. With Forsgren preparing for the AA state tournament, coach Shea Hamilton allowed several of his pitchers to get in some work. As it turned out, Hamilton used nine pitchers in the game, with Bricen Nesbit getting the win by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

3. Walking it off. Nesbit also scored the winning run. He drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth; then stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Nesbit then scored on an RBI fielder’s choice to first off the bat of Connor Austin.

4. More runs than hits. Forsgren actually had fewer hits than runs, scoring five runs on just four hits. One big hit was a two-run double from Parker Wehunt in the sixth which gave Forsgren a 4-3 advantage.

5. Bring on state. Forsgren enters the AA state tournament with a 13-4-1 record in their last 18 games after starting the season 3-6.

Up Next: Forsgren (16-10-1) takes on Mountain Home at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hunts Park in the opening game of the AA state tournament.