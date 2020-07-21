FAYETTEVILLE Junior University of Arkansas guard and former Fort Smith Northside High School state champion Isaiah Joe did not participate in the Razorbacks’ first allowed coach supervised offseason practice Monday but does remain on Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks team.

Joe, who has participated in most of the team’s meetings since June, still weighs putting his name in the delayed NBA draft or returning to the Razorbacks for the 2020-2021 season.

"Isaiah was not at the team’s first workout as he is still exploring his NBA dream," Arkansas Basketball Communications Director Mike Cawood said in an issued statement. "The program continues to fully support Isaiah as he goes through this process."

Musselman, a former NBA assistant and former NBA head coach of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, has repeatedly said he has helped Joe and Joe’s family with NBA draft information and supports whatever decision that Joe ultimately makes.

The coronavirus pandemic, which canceled the remainder of the 2019-2020 basketball season in mid-March, immediately after Arkansas’s first-round SEC Tournament victory over Vanderbilt, postponed the NBA draft indefinitely.

Joe has until Aug. 3 to withdraw his name from draft consideration and retain his collegiate eligibility.