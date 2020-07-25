A sixth-inning rally, capped by a grand slam from Kent Carlisle, allowed Fort Smith Sportsman to take its AAA state tournament opener.

Sportsman scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to a 10-8 win against Little Rock in the second round of the tourney, held at Bryant.

Here are five takeaways from Sportsman’s win in the state tournament:

1. Carlisle’s big slam. With the score tied at 6-all and two out in the bottom of the sixth, Sportsman loaded the bases. Coach Trey Prieur then summoned Carlisle off the bench. In his only at-bat all season, Carlisle delivered, taking a 2-1 pitch deep over the wall in left for the go-ahead grand slam, capping a five-run sixth.

2. Setting things up. Prior to Carlisle’s grand slam, Sportsman was able to tie the score at 6-all when Nick Phelps swatted a two-out RBI single. Grant Shankle then worked a walk to load the bases, which resulted in Carlisle coming to the plate and ultimately delivering in the clutch.

3. Gutting it out. Although it was a shaky outing, Shankle was able to fight through it to get the win in relief. He pitched the final two innings, allowing five runs. Little Rock also had two runners on with two out and the go-ahead run at the plate, but Shankle induced the batter to hit a fly ball which was caught by right fielder Colton Sagely for the final out.

4. A solid start. Sportsman dominated things early on and built a 4-1 lead in the fourth when Matt Schilling and Sagely each hit RBI doubles. Then after Little Rock scored two in the top of the fifth, Sportsman answered back in its half of the inning, as a two-out RBI single from Tanner Callahan made the score 5-3.

5. Making it interesting. Little Rock then took the lead, 6-5, after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth. But Sportsman came up with their big response in the bottom of the sixth, capped by Carlisle’s pinch-hit grand slam.

Up Next: Sportsman (22-7) will move on in the winner’s bracket round at state as they will take on Cabot at 8 p.m. Saturday in Bryant.