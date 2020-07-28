Olivia Hanson already defeated a former National Basketball Association player in her first-round poll.

Now in the second round voting to determine the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area, Hanson posted a win against a former Major League Baseball player to advance.

Hanson, the former Northside and UAFS women's basketball standout, moved on to the third round by virtue of her second-round win against former Fort Smith Christian, UAFS, University of Arkansas and MLB player Craig Gentry.

Both players split the polls on the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages. In a very close margin, Gentry did claim the win on Twitter with 50.4 percent of the votes while Hanson finished with 49.6 percent.

But Hanson won the Facebook poll, and will advance by virtue of garnering a higher percentage of votes in her poll than Gentry. Hanson got 66 percent of the votes in the Facebook poll compared to 34 for Gentry.

In her opening-round poll, Hanson got more votes than Bryant Reeves, the former Gans and Oklahoma State basketball standout who went on to play several seasons in the NBA.

Now Hanson did it once again against another former professional athlete to advance to the third round.

Hanson, seeded No. 30 in the tournament, faces yet another big challenge in the third round as she will go up against the No. 3 overall seed, former Southside and Arkansas football and baseball standout Barry Lunney Jr.

A standout guard for Northside in the early 2010′s, Hanson helped the Lady Bears reach the state championship game three consecutive seasons. That included the Lady Bears winning the 7A title in 2013, when Hanson was a junior.

In her senior season, Hanson averaged 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. She also led the state of Arkansas in 3-point field goal percentage, making 45% of her treys.

Hanson was an All-State selection in 2014 and a three-time All-Conference selection.

She originally signed to play at Missouri Western out of high school before transferring to UAFS before the end of her freshman year.

Hanson played three seasons with the Lady Lions, with her best season coming in 2016-17 as a junior, when she averaged 9.6 points per game.

Primarily an outfielder, Gentry played 10 seasons in the major leagues, most notably with the Texas Rangers.

Gentry broke in with the Rangers in 2009 and was a part of their back-to-back World Series teams in 2010-11, the only two Ranger squads in franchise history to make it that far.

A Van Buren native, Gentry also played for the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Baltimore Orioles before retiring in 2018 with a .262 average, seven home runs, 104 RBIs and 94 stolen bases.

He helped lead Fort Smith Christian to the 2002 state championship in baseball but also played basketball, track and golf at the school.

Then in two seasons at UAFS, he helped lead the Lions to a 62-36 record with back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA Region II Tournament. He batted more than .300 and stole more than 30 bases in both seasons.

Gentry went on to play two seasons at Arkansas, batting more than .300 with 27 doubles, four homers and 34 stolen bases. He helped lead the Razorbacks to a combined 78-43 record and back-to-back NCAA regional appearances.

Second-round voting in the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament continues on both the Times Record's Twitter and Facebook pages.