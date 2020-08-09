Arkansas high school athletes enjoyed their first competition since March 12 last week as golf was the first official sport to begin the school year.

"They’ve been cooped up so long," Van Buren golf coach Randy Bagwell said. "Now, they get to be around each some. It was nice to get the season going. The whole time, you’re wondering if it’s going to happen or not."

The Lady Pointer golf team participated at an eight-school match at Springdale Country Club on Tuesday. On Thursday, both Van Buren squads played Alma.

"It feels normal, but there are some rules that have been made; you don’t touch the flagstick, there are no rakes, we have masks on at the beginning and then at the end when you turn in the cards," Bagwell said. "The rest of the time, it feels normal once you get going. Golf is an easy sport to social distance."

The first week of sanctioned fall football practices for Arkansas high school teams also went off pretty much as expected.

"We have a small locker room, so we can only send in so many at a time to get their stuff," Cedarville head coach Max Washausen said. "Checking in and getting their stuff slows down the beginning of practice, but once we’re out on the field it’s about normal stuff."

Lightning Friday also sent the Hackett Hornets looking for shelter inside, which normally wouldn’t have been a big deal but is now.

"We’ve had to think outside the box on almost everything," Hackett head coach Michael Meador said. "For example, we had lightning so we had to come inside. Inside, we really have to social distance. Doing everything outside is better and easier to social distance just because of the shear room."

On July 31, at his daily Covid-19 pandemic press conference, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave the green light that football teams can follow the usual pre-season practice schedule as set by the Arkansas Activities Association that includes helmets and shoulder pads although not contact.

"It was great news," Meador said. ‘We’re happy to be given the opportunity to play. Who knows what’s going to happen. Like I always tell the kids, we can’t control a lot of the things going on but we can control showing up for practicing, practicing hard, and a lot of the little things."

Arkansas joined the majority of states that proceeded with fall football practices although some states moved back the start of the season to later in the fall or even to the spring.

"We were a little nervous about it," Washausen said. "When I heard that news, I was excited as I could be. I’m a football coach, and that’s what I love to do. Just thinking about not being able to do it was the nerve-wrecking part."

Hutchinson also formed a 14-member High School Sports Advisory Group, which includes physicians, mental health professionals, coaches and educators. Lance Taylor, the executive director of the AAA, the governing body of Arkansas high school sports, is included as is Paul Calley, an assistant coach at Little Rock Southwest and former head coach at Bryant, and Fitz Hill, Arkansas native and former head coach at San Jose State.

They put the stamp of approval on official football practices to begin, which coaches and players embraced immediately.

"It’s going super," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "It was a tough few months, but we’ve enjoyed getting back with them. It’s been about nine weeks that we’ve been working out, and they’ve done a super job. Obviously, we had a good first week of football."

Friday, they also received permission for full contact practices.

Hackett, Cedarville and Greenwood are among teams that are scheduled to hold scrimmage games on August 20, less than two weeks away although the official decision for competition to go forward is still on hold.

"That decision won’t be made for another couple of weeks and is being actively discussed right now," Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, the chairman of Hutchinson’s advisory group, said at Friday’s press conference.

Coaches and players are following guidelines such as temperature checks, wearing masks when not directly involved in drills, and social distancing.

"We’re following the distance guidelines," Washausen said. "Not only watch what you’re doing but the extra paperwork. We’re documenting temperatures, asking questions, and having all the documentation of showing that we’re doing everything correctly. I get home after practice, and I spend about an hour on paperwork."

The Pirates begin their 40th year of varsity football and really want the season to go ahead as scheduled with expectations for one of their best teams in school history.

"Absolutely, I think the winning tradition is here now," Washausen said. "We haven’t went out and won big yet, but my first couple of years at Cedarville we were just trying to fight and show the kids we can win here. We have good numbers for us, historically. We have 35 kids out for senior high, and that’s pretty good. We have tons of returning starters. Things are going really good."

In south Sebastian County, Young is taking over the Bulldogs after 15 years under Rick Jones, who left for college football but still doesn’t feel like he’s behind even with the inconveniences of the pandemic.

"Not necessarily," Young said. "With our staff, we’ve got a lot of guys back that have been here for a while. We feel like our kids have a good understanding of what we want to do. We’ve had such good numbers at our workouts that we’re probably ahead of the game. It’s all relative to what everybody is doing. We’re behind where we’ve been in the past, but this year is what matters and we feel like we’re where we need to be at this point."

A few miles west in Hackett, Meador was also happy with his Hornets after the first week.

"We’re looking pretty good," Meador said. "For us, it’s not as bad as a lot of teams. We’re comparing to last year. I was hired in April and didn’t have an entire staff until July. We have a lot of returning starters. We’re looking pretty good. We’re advancing pretty quickly. We have a lot of kids showing up. We’re happy with where we’re at."

Greenwood will travel to Fayetteville, Cedarville will host Quitman and Hackett will travel to Hector for scrimmage games that are set for August 20.

In the meantime, coaches and players will continue to do what’s necessary to keep the season going forward as scheduled.

"Our players have done a good job, but we’re relationship people," Meador said. "It’s very difficult to social distance. Are we doing it? Yes, but we’re relationship people. We’re a close team. Even as coaches, you want to have a relationship and you don’t normally talk six to 12 feet away. That’s what has changed, but we want to play football and that’s what we will do."