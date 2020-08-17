FAYETTEVILLE Two weeks after announcing he was withdrawing his name from the National Basketball Association draft and would return to the University of Arkansas for his junior year, Razorbacks shooting guard Isaiah Joe, announced Monday he now will enter the NBA draft.

The NCAA’s decision last week to cancel championships in all fall sports except football, the lone sport it doesn’t control, and the Pac 12 even canceling basketball until Jan. 1, prompted Joe’s change of heart on the deadline day a collegian can declare for the draft which he posted on Twitter.

"Due to the COVID-19 virus and the unprecedented cancellation of fall sports in the past week I believe it is in my best interest to forego the remainder of my college eligibility and reenter the NBA draft in time for the Aug. 17 deadline for undergraduates to declare."

Joe explained he was committed to return to the Razorbacks until the recent fall sports cancellations.

"My announcement on Aug. 1 to return to school for another season as a Razorback was made with whole-hearted excitement and sincerity," Joe tweeted. "But a lot has happened in a short period of time since then to increase the uncertainty that college sports will be played this season."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, supportive both of Arkansas All-SEC guard Mason Jones, who declared last spring he would forego his senior year for the draft, and former Fort Smith Northside state champion Joe as they weighed their decisions, offered his support Monday for Joe’s decision.

"We will always support our players when they decide to chase their NBA dream," Musselman said in a statement Monday issued through the UA. "We will continue to help Isaiah in any way we can and wish him nothing but the best. Zai has cemented his legacy at Arkansas and will forever be a Razorback."

Recruited by former Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson, Joe established himself as a nationally premier 3-point shooter averaging 13.9 points in 2018-2019 and averaged 16.9 points for Musselman’s 20-12 Razorbacks of 2019-2020.