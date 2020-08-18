Northside and Southside's tennis teams will square off Wednesday in a prime-time affair.

The two teams face each other starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Creekmore Tennis Center. Part of it is to serve as a relief from the summertime heat, and the other part is to showcase the two city rivals, which are going to be in separate conferences this season.

Both teams' coaches, Southside's Braden Eads and Northside's Martin Hyatt, like the depth on both the boys and girls squads.

For Hyatt, he has the luxury of bringing back Lady Bear standout Kate Files, now in her senior year. Hyatt is well aware of the high expectations placed on Files, who has reached at least the state semifinals each of her previous three seasons.

"She's going to expect to win the (6A-Central) conference and she's going to expect and all of us are going to expect her to have just as good a shot as anybody else to win state this year," Hyatt said.

Files opened Northside's season with a pair of straight-set wins, including a 6-3, 6-3 decision as the Lady Bears got a road sweep Tuesday at Rogers Heritage.

Hyatt added Files, now that she's a senior, has assumed even more of a leadership role.

"The biggest difference so far is she's taken on more of a leadership role of all the girls," Hyatt said. "She's spent more time being at different levels of practice and going around and helping individuals.

"It's almost like she's assumed the role of a type of player/coach, and I know she's building close bonds with the girls as a result of that."

Files will be joined by her younger sister, Liz Files, a freshman who will be the No. 2 girls singles player.

On the girls doubles side, Hyatt is still experimenting with various combinations.

Currently the Lady Bears' No. 1 team, Cate Albertson and Catherine Hahn, posted a hard-fought win Tuesday, taking the first set 6-1 before falling 6-4 in the second set, though they got the win with a 13-11 decision in the tiebreaker.

As for the No. 2 girls doubles team, senior Pacie Passmore and junior Payton Leding posted a 6-0, 6-0 straight set win Tuesday.

"The girls have some good depth that we really never had before so if there's an injury, it's next woman up," Hyatt said.

Hyatt also likes the depth on the boys side.

The Grizzlies' top doubles team will be senior Griffin Huckelbury and junior Sam Carlisle, though Carlisle is fighting through a wrist injury and will be out possibly another week or two.

On singles, the Grizzlies will be led by a pair of sophomores in Tray Rajsombath and Kevin Praphan, who got an 8-6 win Tuesday in his match at Rogers Heritage.

"It's the best group of guys that I've had since I've been the Northside coach when it comes to depth and overall talent. ... We've just got to work on our consistency, but I think they can compete as well for the conference," Hyatt said.

Southside

Maverick coach Braden Eads always has high expectations for his squad, and this season is no exception.

"We've got some good returners on both sides, girls and boys, and we've got some senior leadership that I think will step up and hopefully lead the team. ... We've also got some newcomers this year, so I think it's a very good mix so I have high expectations for the team this year," Eads said.

The top boys singles player will be returning sophomore Robinson Wright, while senior Daniel Kiss, who played doubles last season, has been shifted to No. 2 singles.

"With his experience and leadership, I think he'll step up and be an impactful player for us," Eads said of Kiss.

Another returning player, sophomore Grayson Conley, will team up with senior Elijah Miller to form the No. 1 boys doubles team. The No. 2 boys doubles team consists of Griffin Weindel and James Riche.

"We have a decent amount of depth this year on our boys, so I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do going into a new conference (the 6A-West) and new teams to play against that we really haven't seen a whole lot," Eads said.

Depth is also a bonus for Eads when it comes to the girls.

"I think on the girls side, we've got quite a bit of depth this year, so I'm pretty excited," Eads said.

The No. 1 girls singles player will be sophomore Cate Cole, who spent last season attending a tennis academy in Tulsa, Okla.

"These last couple of weeks, I've seen her playing well and so I think she can really make an impact for us this year, so we're definitely pretty excited about that," Eads said.

Senior Annie Nelligan, who was part of a conference championship last season playing doubles, will now be the No. 2 girls singles player.

With Nelligan's move to singles, Eads has moved up last season's No. 2 girls doubles team of Ashlyn Roffine and Kate Coleman, who qualified for state last season, to the No. 1 spot.

"Going from the number two spot to the number one spot obviously comes with its added challenges, but both of those girls are real good competitors and I think regardless of their record at the end of the year, I know they're going to compete and that's all I can ask. ... We definitely expect good things from them and I think they can do some damage," Eads said.

The No. 2 girls doubles team consists of Callie Shannon and Lilli Bartsch.