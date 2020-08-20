Two state champions, one who played for another and several other area standouts are among the area's top running backs.

Following is a list, arranged alphabetically by school, to watch in the 2020 season:

Darryl Kattich, Cedarville, Jr.

Kattich is one of the area's emerging backs, and could see a bigger role for a Pirate team seeking to win 1-3A.

As a sophomore in 2019, Kattich - primarily playing fullback - burst onto the scene by racking up 1,511 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns while garnering All-State honors.

He had at least 100 yards in each of the Pirates' first nine games, including a 236-yard effort in that ninth game, a loss to Mansfield. He also had two touchdowns that night.

David Briggs, Central, Sr.

Briggs was one of a bevy of weapons last season for the Tigers, who went 8-3.

With key personnel departed due to graduation, Briggs - who can also line up and play receiver - could be even more of a focal point on offense for Central.

Breckon Ketter, Charleston, Sr.

Ketter will be heavily counted upon to help get the Tigers back among the elite following last season's four-win finish.

He did lead the Tigers in rushing with 635 yards on 150 carries and four TDs. That included a 119-yard two-TD performance in a win against Paris.

Ketter is also versatile catching passes out of the backfield, as he hauled in 23 receptions for 219 yards.

Bryce Buckner, Clarksville, Jr.

An all-conference fullback last season, Buckner rushed for 522 yards on 77 carries and had seven TDs while helping the Panthers to early-season wins against playoff stalwarts Booneville and Ozark.

But despite those wins, Clarksville ended up 4-6 and missing postseason play. Buckner is seeking to help reverse that trend and get the Panthers into the playoffs despite navigating through a difficult 5A-West conference.

Hunter Wilkinson, Greenwood, Sr.

One of the mainstays of the Bulldog program, Wilkinson enters his third season as the team's primary tailback. As a sophomore two years ago, he played a vital role in the team's state championship run.

Then last season, Wilkinson led the team with 1,251 yards and 21 TDs, while also catching 27 passes for 174 yards and another TD.

Wilkinson hopes to end his career as a Bulldog with another state title while also helping the team transition into the new era under first-year coach Chris Young.

Weston Winters, Hackett, Sr.

Winters earned All-State honors last season and will be expected to have another shot at that this season as the Hornets make the move up to 3A.

As a junior, Winters nearly eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier, but ended up with nearly 900 yards while tallying 13 touchdowns.

Tyler Sanders, Ozark, Sr.

Sanders is one of the area's top comeback stories. As a sophomore two years ago, he earned All-State honors by rushing for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 TDs.

But in the spring of 2019, Sanders tore his ACL. However, he was able to return to the field in time for the season and was able to rush for nearly 400 yards and three TDs.

Sanders is seeking to regain his sophomore form in his senior season while helping the Hillbillies - who reached the 4A semifinals last season - knock on the door for a chance at winning it all in 4A.

Todd Mattox, Poteau, Jr.

As a sophomore last season, Mattox had a hand in the Pirates' first state title. He scored a touchdown in Poteau's playoff opener and also had 65 yards on eight carries in the Pirates' 9-7 4A state championship win against Weatherford.

Mattox finished the season with 365 yards and five TDs, and is expected to have a much bigger role this season as the Pirates begin their title defense.

Ridge McClary, Stigler, Sr.

For his career, McClary has ran for 2,221 yards and 29 TDs as part of a Panther offense that has been proficient over the past decade-plus under coach Chris Risenhoover.

Last season, McClary ran for 1,144 yards and 13 TDs. In a playoff win against Berryhill, he rushed for 277 yards and crossed the end zone four times.

Xavin Lackey, Vian, Jr.

Also one of the area's top linebackers, Lackey is one of the pivotal players on a Wolverine squad seeking to finish the job after falling short last season with a loss in the 2A title game.

Lackey helped Vian reach the championship round by averaging more than 11 yards per carry, rushing for more than 1,000 yards.

In the Wolverines' 2A semifinal win against Kingston, he carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards and scored three of Vian's five TDs.