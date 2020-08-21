Breckon Ketter just kind of shrugged and looked down at the ground when he was asked about last season.

It’s no wonder because it wasn’t a typical year for the Charleston Tigers.

Charleston’s two-way starter along with the rest of the Tigers persevered through an uncharacteristic 0-3 start, a 4-7 final record and a first-round playoff loss.

"We had a lot of injuries, and it was tough to come back from that," Ketter said. "Once we did, we picked it up a little bit. It was a tough season."

Charleston’s just not used to that.

"We heard about it a lot," Ketter said. "I think we’ve got it figured out now."

Ketter is a big cog returning for the Tigers as he’ll be counted on again on both sides of the football at key spots at running back and linebacker.

"Hopefully, he doesn’t have to play as much linebacker as he did last year," Charleston head coach Ricky May said. "We had those young guys playing, and we have some of those guys that can help us there."

May could have used a doctor’s degree last year, diagnosing so many injuries.

"It was tough," May said. "Right off the bat in the spring, we had our best running back and linebacker tear his ACL again. It was rough. We lost 10 starters in one game. I’ve never seen that.

"We had nine starters and a backup go down. I looked at the sideline, and had 10 kids standing on the sideline. At the end of the season, we just looked back and went, ‘Wow,’ because I never saw so many injuries."

Ketter led the Tigers in rushing a year ago with 150 carries for 635 yards and four scores. He was third on the team with 23 receptions for 219 yards.

Also back are receivers Kyle Hamby and Garrett Rudd. Both are seniors.

Cole Cravey is the lone lineman back for the Tigers at left tackle. He remained healthy through all 11 games.

Jesse Taggart returns at kicker after converting 22 of 25 extra-point attempts, 3 of 4 field goal tries and punting for an average of 34.6 yards per boot.

Ketter and Rudd return on defense as well along with Ransom Merechka, who had 43 tackles as a sophomore.

"We’ve put in a lot of work, and we’re getting better and stronger every day," Ketter said. "I think we’re ready this year."

Dalton Curtis started in the secondary last season, but he may be counted on as the starting quarterback this year. The senior is battling sophomore Brandon Scott for the position.

"We’re in a battle there," May said. "We didn’t have a spring to have much of a battle, but we have a senior who’s a little ahead of a sophomore right now.

"We like that we have both of them. Whichever one doesn’t play quarterback, he’ll play receiver."

Charleston has 38 players on the roster, up from 33 last year, which will also help the Tigers rebound.

"We feel a lot better about it this year," May said. "We have more depth than we did last year."

Only 10 of those, though, are seniors.

"That’s always been a small class," May said. "They’re good leaders, though."

Charleston opens the regular season at Dardanelle on Sept. 4.

"We changed some things on the defensive side of the ball," May said. "We didn’t change much on offense. Special teams weren’t very good. Then we got those injuries, and that just hurt the special teams more.

"We’re hoping we’re adjusted a little more. The kids never stopped playing. They played hard and showed up every day."