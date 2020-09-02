Doc Crowley’s debut as Booneville’s head coach looked like just another game for the Bearcats.

Booneville pounded out 304 yards on the ground, scored all five of its touchdowns by rush, and defeated Dardanelle, 35-14.

"It was a good win for our team," Crowley said. "There are a lot of question marks and unknowns. They kids came out and played like a Bearcat football team. It was a good way to start off the year."

Crowley was named to lead the vaunted Booneville program in January after the retirement of Scott Hyatt.

Under Crowley, the former Booneville defensive coordinator, changes were slight for the Bearcats. They had 103 yards and a touchdown from fullback Ethan Wooldridge with 79 yards and three scores from quarterback Randon Ray.

"We are more option-oriented," Crowley said. "We’ve always been more of a Winged-T team, run it right at you. Probably more option, all three levels; fullback, quarterback, and the ability to pitch it. We’ve really worked on that."

Booneville had 56 rushing attempts and threw an incompletion on its only pass attempt.

Now, it’s on the annual rivalry feud against Ozark on Friday night. Crowley is glad to have a game experience in the books.

"Absolutely," Crowley said. "Playing a quality team like Dardanelle gave us some confidence that we needed. Ozark is on a different level than most teams around here in 4A and 3A. They’re really good. We know it’s going to take a really good effort on our part. Booneville-Ozark, you never know what’s going to happen."

Ozark

Try as they might, the Hillbillies just couldn’t find a team to fill a week zero spot.

Ozark was scheduled to open with Clarksville, but the Panthers were forced to cancel due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Valley View, a Class 5A school located just outside of Jonesboro, said they’d fill the open date but also cancelled when remnants of Hurricane Laura was forecasted to roll through the central part of the state on Friday.

After Valley View cancelled on Wednesday, Ozark head coach Jeremie Burns called several teams in Arkansas and even some in Oklahoma to no avail.

"We had a good scrimmage on Friday and tried to keep it as game-like as we could," Burns said.

Ozark did re-schedule the game against Clarksville on Sept. 11 followed by Charleston to round out nonconference play.

Friday, the Hillbillies will finally take the field in the annual rivalry game against Booneville.

"It’s a big rivalry game," Burns said. "They had a week zero game. We tried to stay even with them, so they’ll be a game ahead of us as far as game-type shape."

Ozark is aware of the subtle changes in Crowley’s debut at Booneville.

"They looked really good on offense and defense against Dardanelle," Burns said. "We’ll have our work cut out for us. They’re doing a good job with the mid-line option and veer with the flexbone stuff. We’ll have to play good assignment defense."

Friday’s weather is still expected to be mild by early-September standards with kickoff temperature at 77, but Burns doesn’t want his defense worn out by Booneville’s clock-chomping offense.

"We’re going to have to have some drives to keep the defense fresh," Burns said. "One thing we’ve looked it is we’re going to try to play as many guys as we can with the offensive and defensive guys to rest them."

Subiaco Academy

The Trojans decided to make the switch to 8-man football in April, and the decision paid off quickly.

Subiaco Academy opened the season with a 70-26 win over Arkansas Christian Academy out of Bryant on Friday night in the season opener.

Wesley Schluterman threw two touchdown passes, Justin Post ran for three touchdowns, and Payne Lee added two more.

The Trojans led, 48-14, at the half.

Moving to 8-man was an easy decision for Berry and the team.

"We’ve been researching ever since Union Christian Academy went 8-man," Berry said. "Our program was dying a bloody death one year at a time. With numbers and looking at the classes, it didn’t look very good down the road."

This is the third season for 8-man football in Arkansas with 16 teams currently playing it throughout the state.

"We spent a lot of time talking to school in our state and talking to schools in other states that made the transition from 11-man to 8-man," Berry said. "We just tried to get an idea of what to expect and see if it was something we wanted to jump in to."

The sport is sponsored by the Arkansas Activities Association, which will hold a four-team playoff for both bigger schools and smaller schools in 8-man this season with championship games. It expected to be sanctioned for the next two-year reclassification cycle.

"The other 15 teams did have to vote us in," Berry said. "It is sponsored by the AAA, which is different than sanctioned. We just wanted to play and be competitive, and not get our teeth kicked in every Friday night."

Friday night, Berry and the rest of the Trojans looked across the field and did not see themselves greatly outnumbered like in previous seasons.

"When I looked across the field on Friday night, I said that’s us," Berry said. "Mena dressed out 83 against us last year. We had 25 and two were in street clothes. We were playing schools like Ozark, Pottsville and Dardanelle. I just kept seeing our kids get blasted."

Subiaco Academy only out-gained Arkansas Christian by 370-278 in yards but were the recipients of five turnovers. The Trojans ran the ball exclusively in the second half.

"It fits us to a T," Berry said. "I don’t think they fully embraced it until Friday night. Our fans were pleasantly surprised with what it looked like on the field. The kids had fun. It was enjoyable."

Subiaco Academy is idle this week but then travels to Trinity Christian in Texarkana.

RIVALRY NIGHT

It’s just the second playing week of the season, but four of the biggest rivalries in the area will be played on Friday night.

Two of them are in Crawford County where Alma hosts Van Buren for the Battle of the Bone while Mountainburg hosts Cedarville in the battle for the Treasure Chest in northern Crawford County.

Booneville travels to Ozark in another rivalry game.

Southside hosts Greenwood in what’s developed as a rivalry in south Sebastian County.