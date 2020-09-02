Spiro is coming off an eight-win season and returns talent on both offense and defense.

As far as the Bulldogs are concerned, though, their biggest win actually came in June, when they got the go-ahead from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to conduct workouts.

Even with the restricted guidelines, including social distancing and the constant use of hand sanitizer, the Bulldogs were just happy to be able to prepare for the 2020 season.

"It was a challenge; it wasn't something that any of us were ever prepared for but I was sure glad in June when we got the nod from the OSSAA and were able to come and get in the weight room," assistant coach David Hogan said. "It was difficult (with the new guidelines), but we were able to get in and we were able to get the work in that we needed to do to get ready for the season to start."

The Bulldogs are even more excited to play considering they bring back eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

"Last season was a great year, especially having so many young players coming in," Hogan said. "Guys that played as sophomores were turning into juniors and having to step up and go from being that position player that kind of hung around the outside to kind of being that full position player that was leading the pack."

One big question for Spiro entering the season is finding a way to replace standout tailback Malik Roberson. A pair of underclassmen, sophomore Blake Dedmon (5-foot-7, 155 pounds) and junior Nathan Maner (6-0, 180), may fill that hole.

Hogan remarked that while Dedmon is undersized, he has great speed, while adding Maner has a motor that runs non-stop.

"We're bringing back four offensive linemen that started last year. ... I'm hoping having them coming back, we can manifest that same type of offense again this year," Hogan said.

Those include seniors Clark Fant (6-0, 240), Peyton Upchurch (5-10, 225) and Bryten Sebo (6-0, 225).

The Bulldogs also return senior quarterback Nick Johnson (6-0, 165), who enters his second season at the helm.

"I feel pretty great going in; I think we'll be a very good team and we can compete with anyone," Johnson said.

His primary target will be senior Mekhi Roberson (6-3, 155). Both Johnson and Roberson have already attracted attention from several colleges.

"(I'm preparing by) just being in the weight room 24/7, trying to get bigger, trying to get faster and doing whatever you've got to do to help your team win," Roberson said.

It's a similar story on defense, especially with the experienced starters ready to build off of last season.

"We're bringing a lot back, and I feel like we got a lot bigger this off-season and I think we're going to look good," senior safety Conner Rodgers said.

Rodgers (5-11, 160) is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 90 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles.

Another defensive anchor will be junior middle linebacker Braxton Peterson (6-0, 190), who had 79 tackles, including six for loss, and four fumble recoveries. Senior outside linebacker Cory Rodgers (5-11, 160) was in on 55 tackles as well a season ago.

Both Roberson and Dedmon have returning experience at cornerback. Up front, the Bulldogs return junior Jared Huff (6-3, 185) and senior Trey Baker (6-2, 280), each of whom registered at least 40 tackles last season.

"We're just going to have to find that backside linebacker to step in and fill the fullback spot and we're going to have to find another safety to give us some breaks. ... Overall, I feel like we're bringing back a better defense than we had last year right off the start," Hogan said.

The Bulldogs also believe they can contend in District 2A-5, which features defending 2A runner-up Vian and always powerful Cascia Hall. But Spiro will also have to deal with regional rivals Pocola, Panama and Roland, which drops down from 3A.

Hall of Fame coach Chris Bunch begins his 31st season at the helm of the Bulldogs as Spiro kicks things off this Friday with a road game at Hartshorne.

The Bulldogs were supposed to play Sequoyah-Tahlequah on Sept. 11 before Sequoyah shut down its fall sports activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. So Spiro will be off that week and return to action Sept. 18 at home against Muldrow.

SPIRO BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Chris Bunch

(31st season at Spiro)

Last Season: 8-3

2020 Schedule

Sept. 4 Hartshorne A

Sept. 18 Muldrow H

Sept. 25 Panama H

Oct. 2 Cascia Hall A

Oct. 9 Roland A

Oct. 15 Heavener H

Oct. 23 Keys A

Oct. 30 Vian A

Nov. 6 Pocola H