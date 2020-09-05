In the first day of a unique Ryder Cup team golf match between Greenwood and Southside on Thursday, Greenwood took a 3-2 lead.

The first round of a nine-hole four-ball team match was held Thursday at Ben Geren Golf Course.

Ethan Clark and Chris Daggs won on the ninth hole to push Greenwood's lead to 3-2.

Greenwood’s girls won both of their matches. Grace Woody and Addison Curtis teamed up to beat Southside’s team of Jessica Kantola and Isabella Vann up four holes with three to play. Then Hallie Jones and Olivia Walker won 5 and 3 against Haley Cline and Lela Kamolsori.

In the boys matches, Southside’s Dalton Smith and Espen Baldago won by one on the final hole against Brady Fein and Hayden Weaver. Southside won the final boys match, 3 and 2, as Thomas Bray and John Hart bested Avery Cole and Riley Wann.

The second round will be played next Thursday at Ben Geren with two-round nine-hole matches and finish the following week with 18-hole individual matches to determine which team can win the inaugural Greenwood-Southside Ryder Cup.

NHS, VB, Alma compete

Northside, Van Buren and Alma’s teams competed in a nine-hole match on Thursday.

On the boys side, Alma’s Blaine Chambers shot a 37 while Tyson Shepherd shot a 45. Van Buren’s four-score team total was 168, with Drew Griffiths carding a 40 and Luke Dennis and Hayden Hurst each scoring a 41.

Northside’s four-score team total was 220, as Logan Riley shot a 52 and Adam Ferguson a 54.

Van Buren’s girls shot a three-score team total of 171, with Allison Snow carding a 51 and Caroline Teague a 59. Northside’s score was 181, with Kya Cole leading all golfers as she recorded a 49 followed by Alexis Foster’s 61.

Haylie Jackson was the lone Alma girls golfer as she shot a 57.