The Greenwood coaching staff had just about wrapped up the game plan for Northside when Chris Young found out his first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach was going to be even stranger than it already had been.

"We worked all day Saturday and all day Sunday getting our game plan ready for Northside," Young said. "I had just gotten to my dad’s house to eat a burger and our athletic director called and said we’re not going to be able to play. That was about 7 o’clock Sunday night. He started looking and I started looking."

Northside canceled practices all week, which would probably affect next week’s schedule as well when the Grizzlies were scheduled to play Springdale Har-Ber.

So, Greenwood, which remained fourth overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, and Har-Ber agreed to play this week, solving the scheduling for both teams.

"You hate that for Northside and their kids that are going to miss out on playing some games," Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood said. "We’re thankful that it worked out because some things had to work out just right for us and Greenwood to play. We’re blessed for the opportunity."

It immediately makes Friday’s game at Smith-Robinson Stadium one of the marquee games of the week.

Here are five aspects of Friday’s game that will be interesting to watch:

1.Contrast of styles

Har-Ber has played Jenks, Okla., and North Little Rock already this season.

"Jenks was a heavy pound, two tights at times, and really spred the field out some," Wood said. ‘Then last week with North Little Rock, a real physical ball club that runs downhill and a lot of quarterback RPO stuff. Then this week, Greenwood is physical, too, but they really distribute the ball from sideline to sideline so well."

Now, Har-Ber prepares for the wide-open offensive attack of the Bulldogs.

"We weren’t able to trade film until about 9 p.m. Sunday so it kind of sped everything up a little bit," Wood said. "They do a really good job offensively of utilizing the whole field to get the ball out quick. They’re relentless with their tempo and how fast they go."

Greenwood has had a quarterback throw for at least 2,000 yards each of the past 16 years.

2. 0-2

How far the Greenwood program has come in 10 years as far as being able to compete with the really big boys will be on display on Friday night.

Greenwood and Har-Ber have played just twice, in 2008 and 2009. Har-Ber walloped the Bulldogs both times, 45-15, in 2008 and then 35-zip in 2009.

Greenwood was still Class 5A at the time, but now is firmly entrenched as a Class 6A contender.

"We were talking about it as a staff, and this is probably the toughest nonconference schedule in our school’s history," Wood said. "Every year, we play a tough nonconference schedule, but we’ve never had three back-to-back-to-back. Plus, we scrimmaged Bentonville to start the year."

3. Cleaning up

Greenwood opened the season with a 42-3 win over Southside but lost fumbles three times on punts.

"We had those miscues in the kicking game, fielding punts," Young said. "We have to do a better job of that."

Greenwood had 340 yards of offense and churned out 23 first downs and punted just once.

"Offensively, we had a couple of things like sprint-out protection," Young said. "We have to improve on that. Then we had a couple of reads that our quarterback missed that we talked about."

4. Defense

Greenwood’s defense goes from preparing for the more dangerous Grizzlies to the more physical Wildcats.

It made for a very long weekend for Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator Jason Gill.

"About nine o’clock Sunday night I got Coach Gill his film, and he broke it down until about 4 in the morning," Young said. "Then he was back up at 7 for staff meetings on Monday on Labor Day so he didn’t get much sleep. I’m proud of the staff. They’re workers."

Last week, Greenwood held Southside to just 84 yards and four first downs.

Har-Ber likes to pound the football on the ground, but Wood, who coached under Gus Malzahn, keeps Malzahn’s love of throwing deep at least a couple of times per half.

"They’re big, physical guys who are extremely well coached," Young said. "It’s a challenge, but that’s why we play nonconference games. We know they are going to point out areas where we need to improve."

5. Quarterbacks

Greenwood’s L.D. Richmond made his first varsity start on Friday night against Southside while Har-Ber’s Drue McClendon now has two varsity starts to his credit.

In addition, Friday’s 42-3 win over Southside was also the debut of Zach Watson as Greenwood’s new offensive coordinator.

"His preparation of our quarterback was great," Young said. "L.D. hadn’t started at quarterback in three years, and I thought he looked like a returning starter. He was really efficient. He got us out of some bad plays. He protected the ball."

Richmond threw for 207 yards on Friday, completing 20-of-29 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In two starts, McClendon, a junior, has thrown for 393 yards and six touchdowns.