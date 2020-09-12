Second-round polls are winding down as part of the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament.

Four more legendary athletes from the region have moved on into the 32-person third round from polls which can be found on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Among those moving on to the third round are Steve Cox, Rod Shoate, Isaiah Joe, Steve Davis and Wendy Scholtens Wood.

Cox, the former Charleston multi-sport standout who later kicked for the University of Tulsa and the University of Arkansas and also kicked and punted in the NFL, defeated his opponent, Van Buren’s Vestal Carter.

On the Twitter poll, Cox garnered 72 percent of the votes to 28 percent for Carter. Cox also got all 100 percent of the votes on Facebook.

Cox, the No. 12 seed, moves on to face the winner of the second-round poll between No. 21 seed Connor Noland (Greenwood) and No. 44 seed Natalie Lundquist Throneberry (Southside).

Shoate, the No. 5 seed who played at Spiro, split his polls against his opponent, Greenwood’s Doc Sadler.

Sadler won the Twitter poll with 54.8 percent of the votes. But Shoate won the Facebook poll with 64 percent, and since he had a higher percentage of the votes, he advances.

Shoate, who later became an All-American linebacker at the University of Oklahoma and played several seasons in the NFL, moves on to the third round and takes on the winner of the second-round poll between No. 28 seed Penni Peppas Burns (Ozark) and No. 37 seed Fred Perry (Northside).

Joe, the former Northside basketball standout who later played at Arkansas and recently declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft, defeated Spiro’s McKinley Whitfield in both polls.

On Twitter, Joe got 83.1 percent of the votes, and got 96 percent of the votes on Facebook.

The No. 20 seed, Joe moves on to the third round against the winner of the second-round poll between No. 13 Delmonica DeHorney (Poteau) and No. 52 seed Jersey Wolfenbarger (Northside).

In another poll, No. 36 seed Steve Davis (Sallisaw) prevailed against No. 29 seed Manuel Bunch (Roland).

Davis, who quarterbacked Oklahoma to the 1974 and 1975 national championships, won the Twitter poll with 65.4 percent of the vote, and also got 67 percent of the votes on Facebook.

His third-round opponent will be Scholtens Wood, the former Southside basketball standout who later became an All-American at Vanderbilt.

The No. 4 seed, Scholtens Wood split her polls with Travis Biggs (Northside). Biggs got 56 percent of the votes on Facebook, but on Twitter, Scholtens Wood landed 66.7 percent of the votes, allowing her to advance.

Four more spots remain in the 32-person third round for the Greatest All-Time Athlete from the Fort Smith Area tournament. Voting continues on both the Times Record’s Twitter and Facebook pages.