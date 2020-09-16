The Cedarville Pirates finished nonconference play exactly where they wanted to be after a 3-0 start to the season.

"It’s been great," said Cedarville head coach Max Washausen, whose Pirates are idle on Friday night.

Cedarville again rode the offensive line that plowed the way for 390 yards on the ground on 38 carries in a 52-20 win over Green Forest in the home opener on Friday.

Again, Darryl Kattich had a phenomenal game with 13 carries for 247 yards and four scores on the ground with a 27-yard touchdown reception.

In three games, Kattich has 51 totes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns and is having the kind of season his coach envisioned.

"I thought he was going to take it to another level, and he definitely has," Washausen said.

Cedarville starts left tackle Nathaniel Smith, left guard Max McGill, center Landon Hopewell, right guard Taylor Humble, and right tackle Elijah Cox. Jace Baker is also working at right guard, Montana Wesley at left guard, and Luke Mallow at left tackle.

"We pull so much, our guards run a lot," Washausen said. "Darryl will run for 247 yards, and our guards are out there pulling for about that many."

Humble is a two-year starter and has started every game in his career although not all of them at his current position. Hopewell missed the start of last year due to a health issue but played the last half of the season. Cox also played some last season.

Other than Humble, Hopewell, and Cox, the remainder of the linemen have no varsity experience.

"We have two big guys at center and right guard, but we have a 170-pound right tackle and a 160-pound left tackle," Washausen said. "At times, we’re rotating in some 125-pound guards."

After Friday’s open date, Cedarville opens 3A-1 action on Sept. 25 at home against Lavaca.

CHARLESTON

The Tigers host one of the biggest games of the week as nonconference play concludes on Friday when Charleston welcomes Ozark.

Charleston evened its record at 1-1 on Friday with a 21-14 win over Pottsville.

Kaleb Hamby scored the decisive touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Dalton Curtis with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

Hamby also scored a defensive touchdown for the Tigers when he intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a 14-6 lead with just 32 seconds left in the first half.

Brekken Ketter scored Charleston’s first touchdown on a 3-yard scoring run.

OZARK

The Hillbillies also evened their record with a 32-12 win over Clarksville.

Ozark pounded out 261 yards on the ground with Harper Faulkenberry running for 111 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Faulkenberry also threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keystan Durning.

Ryker Martin led Ozark’s defensive effort with 12 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Senastian Ross, Caden Parks, Jacob Larsen and Durning recovered fumbles as Ozark took advantage of four turnovers by Clarksville.

GREENWOOD

The Bulldogs remained fourth overall in the latest Arkansas Sports Media poll and No. 1 in Class 6A.

Greenwood earned 23 of 28 first-place votes in Class 6A with Benton picking up the remaining five.

Greenwood romped past Springdale Har-Ber, 33-0.

While the defense recorded a shutout and kept an opponent out of the end zone for the second week in a row and the offense scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter to really take control, the kicking game was also stellar for the Bulldogs.

Chase Meyers has taken over coaching the special teams for the Bulldogs this season. Meyers is in his first season as an assistant after spending the past two years as an assistant at North Little Rock.

"Coach Meyers is getting better every week with those guys," Greenwood head coach Chris Young said. "It was solid, the protection was good and the kicking was good. It was a good night."

Greenwood averaged 40 yards on its four punts, two each by J.D. Richmond out of the quick-kick formation and Ben Moy.

Senior kicker Luis Morales booted three of his six kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

Friday was Young’s home debut as the head coach of the Bulldogs.

In his first game as the head coach at Southside, Young said he didn’t have time to be nervous.

Friday, it was his first time to lead the Bulldogs out of the indoor facility into Smith-Robinson Stadium. Still, he wasn’t nervous.

"I really wasn’t," Young said. "I have confidence in our kids. I’ve got confidence in our coaching staff. We have some guys that can coach football. They put together a great game plan. You saw it execute. It was awesome to watch."

Greenwood returns home on Friday, hosting Choctaw, Okla., in the final nonconference tune up.

VAN BUREN

The Pointers head into their off week off a loss.

Van Buren fell to Choctaw, Okla., on Friday, 28-10.

The Pointers managed just 96 yards in the game and played without starting quarterback Gary Phillips and backup Connor Brady.

Phillips practiced all week but wasn’t cleared for the game. Brady has been out the past two weeks.

Jaiden Henry started at quarterback for the Pointers, who trailed just 14-7 after three quarters.

Henry connected with Haden Roark for Van Buren’s only touchdown.

"It was a tough deal," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "We found out Thursday night after we had our game plan in. The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time."

Van Buren is idle this week before opening at Siloam Springs in its 6A-West debut.

EXTRA POINTS

James Linton ran for touchdowns of 15, 7 and 38 yards to stake Johnson County Westside to a fast lead in a 50-6 win over Two Rivers on Friday while quarterback Brayden Edwards threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and converted a pair of two-point conversion with runs and another with a pass. … The Paris Eagles improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011 with a 20-7 win over West Fork with Nate Henderson returning a fumble 35 yards for the go-ahead score with 4:57 left in the second quarter. … Booneville remained No. 4 in the latest Arkansas Sports Media poll in Class 3A after being idle last week and hosting Mena on Friday.