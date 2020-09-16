Hackett posted a three-set volleyball win Tuesday against West Fork, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-10.

For the Lady Hornets (5-1, 4-1 3A-West), Madeline Freeman finished with 13 kills, a block and 10 assists. Jamye Durham served four aces.

Also for Hackett, Madi Taylor registered 13 assists, while Kayla Richardson and Kandace Byrd each had 10 digs.

Mansfield 3, Decatur 0

Mansfield resumed district play and remained unbeaten with a three-set win at Decatur on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers prevailed, 25-8, 25-9, 25-10.

For Mansfield (8-0, 6-0 2A-West), Skylynn Harris had 15 kills, Brooke Wright 12 kills and Natalie Allison 10. The Lady Tigers also served 19 aces, eight of those from Brooklyn Adams.

Kiara Thomas added 15 digs and Madelen Jones had 23 assists as well for the Lady Tigers.

Booneville 3, Green Forest 1

In a road match on Tuesday, the Ladycats won 25-16, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16.

Hayley Lunsford had 25 assists, many to senior Brooklyn Zarlingo who had a triple-double with 15 kills, 11 digs and 11 assists, while Kate Spain notched 20 digs.

Also for Booneville (3-5, 2-5 3A-West), Zarlingo had five aces, and sophomore Karmen Kent added 10 kills and 7 aces, with juniors Abby O’Bar and Hayley Roberts getting 8 kills each.

Conway 3, Northside 1

The Lady Bears’ unbeaten start to 6A-Central play was stopped in Conway on Tuesday night.

Conway won the match, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18.

For the Lady Bears (4-3, 3-1), Melissa Beallis had 13 kills and Sydney Klein finished with 10 kills. Dynasty Andrews recorded three blocks.

Hannah Smith added 36 digs, and Macie Grams finished with 39 assists and 17 digs.