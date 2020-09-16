Muldrow coach Terry Jones remarked he is feeling much better after having recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

After being quarantined for two weeks, Jones was finally able to go back to work last Friday.

"I really don't know what to say," Jones said. "Of course, you've never been through it before and you hear all the stories and all the nightmares and stuff about it, and then when you get it, you realize just how sick you are and there's not really much you can do about it."

When he first came down with the symptoms, Jones rested a home for a week but wasn't still feeling well. So he checked into the emergency room at an area hospital, and was able to recover.

"When I went to ER, things got a little better," he said. "It's just the body aches and the pain and the nausea, the no-taste, just all the things you hear about. And it was a pretty scary ordeal, it really was.

"I really didn't have the breathing problem, but I had all the rest of the (symptoms). My fever spiked pretty good there, too, for several days and was finally able to get it under control there for a little bit."

Jones wasn't the only one in the Muldrow football program to test positive for COVID-19. Several other players and coaches also tested positive and had to be quarantined.

"We just got a majority of our players back (Tuesday) from quarantine and got our coaches back (Monday)," Jones said. "There were also three other coaches who tested positive besides me."

One silver lining to the situation was that it didn't affect Muldrow's schedule.

The Bulldogs haven't played since their season-opening loss to Roland on Aug. 27. They were off the following week and then a scheduled game last Friday against Sequoyah-Tahlequah was already canceled after Sequoyah elected not to play its fall sports schedule.

"We were fortunate that we had three weeks without playing and really didn't have to cancel games," Jones said. "This whole thing's crazy with people canceling games and trying to make up games; just the whole situation's crazy."

The Bulldogs, though, are still set to resume play this Friday as they travel to face Spiro, which hasn't played since winning its season opener two weeks ago against Hartshorne.

"We've got a couple of kids that we won't get back until Thursday and I don't think they'll be able to play, but we're probably 90 percent (healthy) team-wise of where we normally are," Jones said.

But the important thing right now is Jones is healthy again, along with other members of Muldrow's squad.

"That's what I told the guys (Tuesday); we just want to get back to normal and play football and have a little fun," Jones said.

"It's been a long three weeks and that's a long time to go without a game. But I feel like we've improved a little bit since Roland and hopefully, we can put some points on the board."

Poteau

The Pirates were able to finish their harrowing non-district schedule on a high note after winning their home opener, 47-10, last Friday against Alma.

That wrapped up a three-game stretch where Poteau also played two highly ranked squads in Tulsa Bishop Kelley and Arkansas power Shiloh Christian, both of which resulted in losses.

"I think it's the toughest I've had as a coach; I really believe that," Poteau coach Greg Werner said. "I don't think I've ever had a run like this when you start with the scrimmage all the way through (Friday).

"We've asked a lot of our kids and man, they responded and we're 1-2 but we're pretty happy about it, especially last week to go toe to toe with Shiloh and have a chance to win and then come back this week with a big win, I think that says a lot about our kids."

While Poteau (1-2) scored on all five of its first-half possessions to build a 33-3 lead, the Pirates' defense also had a hand in things.

The Pirates forced four turnovers, all setting up Poteau touchdowns. Poteau also allowed 101 yards in the opening half.

"I think defensively, we'll keep getting better with a lot of new players over there," Werner said. "We're just finding our stride, finding some kids that can play and can fill some downs for us, but we'll keep doing that and we'll keep getting better."

Linebacker Jake Patterson finished with 11 tackles, seven of those solo, along with two quarterback hurries. The Pirates also had five tackles for a loss as a team.

Poteau is off this week before starting 4A-4 play on Sept. 25 with a home game against Hilldale.

Arkoma

The Mustangs used a balanced offense to produce their first win of the season as they rolled past Bowlegs, 60-14.

Arkoma scored 27 points in the first quarter and added 33 points the following quarter.

Quarterback Easton Smith completed six passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, a 73-yarder to Josh Killion.

Smith, Grant Williams and Alex McLemore combined for 367 of the Mustangs' 382 yards of rushing as well as totaling eight TDs. Williams had 226 yards and had three TDs.

Arkoma also tallied 628 all-purpose yards, with McLemore accounting for 221 of those.

On defense, Brett Chambers was in on nine tackles, and both Williams and Killion picked off passes.

Arkoma (1-1) will be on the road this Friday, playing at Quinton.