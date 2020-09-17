Last Thursday, Southside came up agonizingly short in all three sets to Fayetteville.

So the Lady Mavericks went right back to work the next few days, and were eager to return to the court Tuesday. They took their frustrations out on Rogers Heritage, sweeping the 6A-West match at Chaffin Junior High, 25-15, 25-8, 25-12.

Here are five takeaways from the Lady Mavericks' win on Tuesday:

1. Practice makes perfect

In last week's match to Fayetteville, Southside lost all three sets by two points apiece.

So leading up to Tuesday's match, it was a matter of focusing on the so-called "little things."

"I think the hardest thing is you come in after a loss where you lose by six points total in a match, and it's so hard to try to tell yourself, number one, you were in it and then you had your chances, let's figure out how to flip that tide," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said.

"They came in and they had a great practice Friday, they had a great practice Monday. ... They did fantastic and we were in the right mindset; I think they had a lot of fun (Tuesday)."

2. Racing out early

Southside started the match by scoring six of the first seven points, highlighted by three consecutive aces from senior Avery Fitzgerald.

Later, senior setter Hannah Hogue - playing up front - lunged towards a ball and was able to send it over the net in a backwards motion. But the unorthodox kill landed to where Heritage was unable to return it.

"I knew their defense was following me, so I just wanted to put it as far away from them as I could," Hogue said. "I just saw the hole there and wanted to put it there."

The Lady Mavs then built a 17-9 lead on a kill from senior Catie Barrett, forcing Heritage to call a time out.

In the second set, Southside scored the first nine points. Hogue had back-to-back aces and a kill during that run.

"Serving tough, it puts us in a better position to run our offense, so we've all been focusing on that and I think the second set, we really did that," Hogue said.

3. No letting up

Heritage challenged Southside early in the third set, but the Lady Mavs were too much.

A pair of Fitzgerald aces, one of which was a cross-court blast that landed untouched, gave the Lady Mavs a 7-4 lead.

They broke the set open by scoring 10 of the next 13 points, highlighted by several kills from senior Hayley Hall, who later had another kill to put Southside one point away from taking the match.

"Honestly, it's just reading your blocks and having a good setter and having a good connection," Hall said. "Then honestly, just swinging and not being scared."

4. Senior showing

Southside had its Senior Night on Tuesday.

The Lady Mavs core senior starters of Fitzgerald, Hogue, Hall and Aleigha Johnson all had big plays, and Throneberry added the rest of the seniors contributed as well.

"I loved our seniors; I thought they gave great effort," Throneberry said.

"Mackenzie Crowson came in and played great, Catie Barrett came in and played great, I thought An Pham swung wonderfully (Tuesday), and I was really happy with it."

5. Observing the roster

Tuesday's sweep also enabled Throneberry to let a bunch of players see action.

"I really wanted to see some more people play," she said. "Gracie Atchison (a junior playing back row), we wanted to see her back in action. She's back from an injury, so she's really worked hard to get back in.

"I think Tinsley Freeman's done a great job continuing to evolve as a sophomore libero. I really think Hannah, it's amazing to watch her; she controls the game and we moved some stuff around (Tuesday) just to kind of see what it looked like and they gave a lot of good feedback throughout the match, so I think we're finding a rhythm again."

Up Next: Southside (5-2, 3-1) has another big match on Thursday as the Lady Mavs travel to face Springdale Har-Ber.