In the final round of the inaugural Bulldog/Maverick Ryder Cup between Greenwood and Southside, Greenwood prevailed.

Greenwood won by a 7-3 count in individual match play Thursday at Ben Geren Golf Course, allowing the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs to claim the inaugural Ryder Cup by an outright 13-7 score.

Individual winners for Greenwood included: Chris Daggs (3 and 2); Avery Cole (2 and 1); Riley Wann (4 and 3); Hallie Jones (8 and 7); Grace Woody (3 and 2); Olivia Walker (9 and 8); and Maggie Leonard, who had an outright win.

Southside winners on Thursday were Dalton Smith (1 up), Landon Gregory (2 and 1) and Thomas Bray (1 up).

In the opening round two weeks ago, Greenwood won three matches to two for Southside. Then last week, Greenwood took six matches while Southside had four wins.