The Van Buren Pointers followed a relentless defensive effort to the Homecoming victory on Friday night.

The Pointers put two defensive touchdowns on the scoreboard and swarmed Russellville in a 42-21 win at Blakemore Field at Citizens Bank Stadium.

"It was a must for us," Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. "Our defensive effort was so much better than what we had a week ago. That’s been a pretty big topic for us all week."

Van Buren (3-2, 1-1 6A-West) also rolled up 436 yards of offense in the win.

These are the five takeaways from Van Buren’s win:

1.Defensive swarm

Van Buren’s defense limited the Cyclones to just 201 total yards and eight first downs, including negative 36 yards rushing.

"I’m real proud of them," Van Buren defensive coordinator Moe Henry said. "We knew it was a challenge to try to contain those guys because of the way they throw it and always give themselves a chance."

Russellville (1-4, 0-2) had 56 offensive plays in the game and 34 of them went for negative yardage or no gain.

"Our defensive effort was so much better than what we had a week ago," Tuck said. "That’s been a pretty big topic for us all week. We spent a lot of time addressing the issues we had up front both in terms of scheme-wise but mainly the way we were playing, the tenacity we were playing with. Our guys came out and answered that in a big way. Our defense was swarming all night. It was a fun game to be a part of especially on the defensive side."

Van Buren held Russellville to just 19 completions in 40 pass attempts.

2. Sack lunch

The Pointers packed a sack lunch on Friday night.

The Mean Green defense had seven sacks led by T.J. Dyer, who had three of them.

"It was the most hyped game I’ve been in," Dyer said. "That was a good time."

Dyer started at linebacker the first four games of the season but was moved to defensive end for the game. Dyer also had two tackles for losses. In all, he accounted for 29 yards of losses.

Easton Mongold also had a solo sack and combined with Baylor Shook for another. Alex Marcos and Grant King has sacks as well.

"Our guys responded and executed our game plan," Henry said. "That was to try to give them different pressures and get him to hold it just a little bit. That would maybe give us time to cover. We got a lot of sacks but that was due on the back end. They did a good job of covering and made him pull the ball down. It was good to see the energy and the effort."

3.Pickin’ and grinnin’

Van Buren also intercepted three passes with Chi Henry picking off two of them and Tobey Sayaxomphou intercepting the other.

Sayaxomphou and Henry both returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Sayaxomphou turned the game around with his pick on the second play of the third quarter.

Van Buren led just 21-14 at the half, and Russellville opened the third quarter with possession and a shot at tying the game.

Instead, on the second play, Sayaxomphou intercepted a pass across the middle and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead.

Henry’s interception provided the clinching touchdown.

Van Buren led, 35-21, and had second and goal at Van Buren’s 6 when Henry leaped high two yards deep in the end zone, intercepted the pass and returned for a touchdown officially 100 yards with 5:25 remaining.

4. Fast start

Van Buren completely turned the tide from last week’s loss at Siloam Springs when it trailed 21-0.

Friday, the Pointers jumped to a 21-0 lead on two touchdown runs by senior quarterback Gary Phillips and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chi Henry in the back of the end zone.

"We knew going into this game it was a must win," Phillips said. "We’re doing this for grand scheme of things so if we can get a better seeding or matchup in the state playoffs that what we need to do."

Phillips completed 17-of-30 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 125 yards and two scores.

5. Homecoming bliss

The win also provided a victory on Homecoming for the Pointers.

"We wanted to do it for the community," Phillips said. "They’re all coming out to see the girls so it would be best for us to put on a show for everybody."

It provides the seniors a perfect 3-0 mark in Homecoming games to wrap up their careers.

"We didn’t want to lose our homecoming," Dyer said. "We wanted to get the ‘W’ for the community."

Next up: Van Buren travels to Mountain Home.