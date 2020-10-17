SPIRO — Veteran Spiro head coach Chris Bunch had stern words and even a little bit of punishment for his Bulldogs when they slacked off last week despite a victory.

Lesson learned.

Thursday night, Spiro scored on all six first-half possessions and added another touchdown on its lone third-quarter series in coasting to a 42-0 win over Heavener at McClain Stadium.

Spiro (5-1, 2-1 2A-5) had jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter the week before at Roland before settling for a 39-20 win.

"Last week, we played Roland and we had some letdowns in the second half," Bunch said. "We wanted to make sure that we got off to a good start and not have a second-half letdown.

"The kids really got themselves ready to go this week."

Thursday, there was no letdown for the Bulldogs.

The following are five takeaways from Spiro’s win:

1. Fast start

Conner Rodgers returned the opening kickoff 71 yards to Heavener’s 17.

On the first play from scrimmage, Nathan Maner took a hand-off around the left side and scored just 17 seconds into the game. Jordan Caldwell added the extra point for the quick 7-0 lead.

2. More of the same

Caldwell kicked a 25-yard field goal to cap Spiro’s second drive, and then Nick Johnson scored on a 20-yard run followed by a 50-yard scoring run by Rodgers on the final play of the first quarter.

In all in the first quarter, Spiro had 14 plays for 170 yards and a 23-0 lead.

"That goes back to last week," Bunch said. "We did some extra running this week because of last week. I think that might have made a difference."

Spiro kept it up all night.

Johnson hit Mekhi Roberson for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns, first on a quick 10-yard strike across the middle and then on a screen pass to the left that Roberson turned into a 59-yard touchdown for a 36-0 lead at the half.

3. No quit third quarter

With the continuously running clock to start the second half, Spiro added one last score on its only possession of the third quarter.

"They really bought into what we were trying to tell them," Bunch said. "A sign of a good team are the ones that go out and take care of business.

"If you go out there and score, you’re got to keep the pressure on. They responded to that."

The drive covered 87 yards in 11 plays and took seven minutes, nine seconds of the quarter before Rodgers romped 24 yards for the score.

Rodgers finished with 16 carries for 243 yards and two scores, taking advantage of the holes opened up by his offensive line.

"They were big," Rodgers said. "They were blocking up front, and we got it done."

Rodgers had 167 yards in the first half and added 76 in the second half on the only possession by the first-team offense.

"Last week, we had a good first half and let them come back," Rodgers said. "This week, we had to keep going strong and not let them back in the game."

Cory Rodgers, Conner’s twin brother, plays linebacker and receiver and helped spring his brother for both of his touchdown runs.

"I go out there and compete every play," Cory Rodgers said. "I love blocking for Conner. The line did their job, and we put points on the board."

4. Defense

Spiro’s defense was equally up to the challenge, earning the shutout and allowing just three first downs by Heavener, all in the second quarter, with just 56 yards on 35 plays.

"It all goes back to these kids," Bunch said. "They get along together, they pull for each other. It’s not just offense or defense, just one side of the ball. It’s a team effort right now.

"I give credit to these seniors. They’re really holding it together."

Seven of Heavener’s 10 possessions were just three plays long, but earning the third shutout of the season was the prize.

"That’s our goal every time we come out here is to get the shutout," said Cory Rodgers said. "We played tight and fast. That’s the goal at the end of the day.

"If we all do our job, we can get the shutout."

5. Seniors

Bunch wasn’t afraid of holding his players responsible with a core group of seniors that he knew would put in the work.

"Sometimes, they resent that extra work, but this group bought into it," Bunch said. "We have good senior leadership. It’s showing up this year."

The seniors led the way leading up to Thursday’s game.

"There are 15 of us, and we’re a really close group," Conner Rodgers said. "We love going out there and competing very week on the field."

Center Peyton Upchurch and tackles Clark Fant and Bryten Sebo anchor the offensive line. All three are seniors and powered the run game that netted 397 yards on Thursday behind Conner Rodgers’ 243.

"He comes back and thanks us for all the things we do for him," said Fant, who also plays on the defensive line and long snaps. "We opened up holes, and we were able to put it in the end zone."

Most of the seniors have been together since elementary school.

"We grew up together," Fant said. "I think we’ve all been together since the third grade. It’s kind of gone from there. We continue to grow."

The defense capped the Thursday's win with an interception by Brandon Hammontree on the final play of the game.

"Like Coach Bunch said, we want to start fast and end fast," Cory Rodgers said. "We kind of slacked off in the second half last week. We didn’t want to repeat that."