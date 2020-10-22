On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association officially made an announcement regarding the upcoming high school football postseason.

Due to the fluctuation of several teams' schedules, including canceled games, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OSSAA decided to open up the playoffs to every team regardless of record.

Beginning this weekend, all districts will begin ranking teams in order to determine possible seeding scenarios. The second ranking would be next weekend, and the last ranking the following weekend. Each district will utilize a chairman to oversee the ranking process.

Those rankings will begin each Friday at noon and conclude at noon on each Saturday.

Then, starting the weekend of Nov. 13, an extra week of playoffs would be added. That particular weekend would be designated as a "play-in round."

Play-in games are to be paired between Districts 1-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 and teams would be paired with crossing districts in a 1-8, 2-7, 3-6 and 4-5 seeded format, with the higher seed hosting.

Any team has the option to opt out of the play-in round, with the deadline to do so on Nov. 7.

The week after the play-in round will be designated as the first round, and the brackets continue with each passing week.

Semifinal games will still be played at neutral sites, and all 11-man championship games will still be played at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

If there is a COVID-19 situation involving a team in the playoffs, if it can't play a playoff game other than the title game, it will be eliminated for the season. That team's opponent in the previous round would be given the option to fill in on the next scheduled playoff round.

Should COVID-19 affect any teams the week of the state title games, the OSSAA staff would handle those situations.

With the addition of the play-in round, that moves the state championship dates back for a week.

The 4A, 3A and C title games will now be played the weekend of Dec. 11-12. The 2A, A and B would be played the following weekend, Dec. 18-19.

Poteau

The Pirates rolled to their fifth straight win, blanking Stilwell, 46-0, on Oct. 15 at Costner Stadium.

Poteau held the Indians to 199 yards of total offense. The Pirates also got three interceptions, from senior Colton Williamson and freshmen Dax Collins and Holden Mattox.

Linebackers Dean Odom and Jake Patterson combined to make 20 tackles, and Patterson had a sack as well.

On offense, Poteau scored six rushing touchdowns, from five different ballcarriers. Todd Mattox had two of those rushing TDs.

The Pirates carried the ball 46 times for a whopping 409 yards while adding 28 more yards through the air.

Poteau (5-2, 4-0 4A-4) travels to face Muldrow on Friday.

Sallisaw

The Black Diamonds got a much-needed win last week against a Fort Gibson team that had come in at 6-0.

Behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Jaxon McTyre, the Diamonds held off the Tigers, 39-34.

McTyre completed 19-of-29 passes for 290 yards and four TDs. Three of those went to receiver Rylee Scavo, who caught eight passes for 171 yards.

In addition, running back Pason Dotson had 95 yards on 15 carries while another back, Isaiah Blaylock, added 50 yards on 10 carries and two TDs.

Sallisaw (3-2, 3-1 4A-4) has another important game this Friday at Hilldale.

Roland

The Rangers got a much-needed win last week.

Roland broke a 14-all score with 2:21 left on a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Paxton Pitts to Colyn Tuck as the Rangers defeated Keys, 21-14.

The winning TD was set up by a bad snap by Keys on a punt from the Roland 45-yard line. Keys recovered the ball after a 29-yard loss and turned it over to Roland at the Keys 26.

Roland needed just three plays to cash in. Ashton Peters had a 17-yard run for a first-and-goal inside the 10; then two plays later, Tuck would catch the go-ahead TD pass from Pitts, who threw for 110 yards and three TDs.

A blocked punt by Roland set up the Rangers’ first TD, a 13-yard strike from Pitts to Peters.

The Rangers (4-3, 2-2 2A-5), who snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, will travel to face Heavener on Friday.