Larkin Luke sets some very high expectations for herself and her Greenwood teammates.

Those will definitely be raised even more this week, with the Lady Bulldogs hosting the 6A state volleyball tournament. Greenwood kicks off the event at 9 a.m. Tuesday at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena with an opening-round match against Sheridan.

"The state tournament is for sure going to be hard, but I have high expectations for myself and my teammates," Luke, a 6-foot-2 senior middle hitter, said. "I know when we play together and our hardest it's very very hard to stop us. I love that aspect of this team and I'm very thankful.

"We all want this so badly, I believe in us."

A three-year starter, Luke has been a key force in the front row for Greenwood.

Luke is third on the team in kills with 136, and with two more kills, Luke will achieve 500 for her career. In addition, she leads the Lady Bulldogs in blocks with 72 and is second in service aces with 28.

"She’s been fun to watch and she’s very exciting as a player because she’s got a really good court sense awareness," Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said. "And she goes up and just swings so hard, and when she just connects with a ball, you just don’t see it, it’s so fun to watch her.

"Larkin’s pretty steady; she’s had a real good year. There hasn’t been a whole lot of letdown from her and she’s got a great attitude all the time. She’s excited to be out there and I just see her bringing that to every game."

Luke is part of an imposing front row that also includes 6-7 senior and University of Central Arkansas commit Hannah Watkins, 5-9 senior Caylee Ciesla, 5-10 senior Allison Rose, 6-1 senior Zoie Dean and 5-10 freshman Myia McCoy.

"It's funny playing with them because I will literally jump away from the ball because I know they are there and doing their job right," Luke said. "Just the other day I was talking to Hannah about how I love that when she is in, I feel 100 percent confident with her in. We both play the same position so we can't be on the court at the same time, so it is nice to have someone who is really good in when I am not in.

"Caylee is just all around fun to play with because we just tease each other and laugh at everything, but we also get serious and take care of business."

In her last four matches, Luke registered 31 total kills, including nine in a win Thursday at Greenbrier that wrapped up the 5A-West title for the Lady Bulldogs.

"I think my biggest strength is my mentality in volleyball because it is such a big part of the game," Luke said. "I've never really been the person to get in my own head during volleyball.

"And I got into volleyball because my mother (Miranda Luke) realized she was breeding large kids and we shouldn't be in dance or cheer because we were going to be big, so she put me in volleyball then put my sister, Landis (a 5-11 sophomore middle hitter), in it a few years after me. Now Landis and I play together."

The Lady Bulldogs lost their season opener to Fayetteville. Since then, they have reeled off 17 straight wins, punctuated by a perfect 14-0 record in 5A-West play.

"This season has gone really well," Luke said. "It has been a very fun and competitive season that was full of twists and turns because of COVID.

"For the most part, we had a full season minus tournaments and camps, so I'm very thankful that I got to play my senior season with my amazing teammates. My personal volleyball career is up in the air as of right now; I would love to play college ball but I have no clue where."

Luke is also part of a large senior class - nine in all - who all heavily contribute to the team's success.

"My fellow seniors make me better because I know they have my back and they (hopefully) know I have theirs," Luke said.

"This group of seniors will forever hold a special place in my heart because I have played with them for so long. ... We all have different personalities but we mesh well together on and off the court and I love that. I've played volleyball with (defensive specialist) Maddi Pugh for 11 years, Jocelyn (Sewell, the libero) for eight years. It's crazy how long this group of seniors has been together."

And without a doubt, Pugh and her fellow seniors would like nothing more than to bring back the program's third state title and first since 2017.

"Our freshman year we won regionals together, and now senior year, we are hopefully going to take state together," Luke said. "The key word being 'together.'"

Greenwood is hosting the state tournament for the first time since the previous time the Lady Bulldogs won it all, in 2017.

"That’s certainly one of the reasons that we bid on state, for that home-court advantage," Golden said. "We’re super-excited to host it, especially with the lineup that we have as far as all the seniors and I think it’s just going to be a great tournament."

The 6A state tourney continues with quarterfinal action on Wednesday and the semifinals on Thursday, with Thursday’s winners facing off Saturday in Hot Springs for the 6A title.

High School Volleyball

6A State Tournament

at Greenwood

Tuesday

(at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena)

Greenwood vs. Sheridan, 9 a.m.

Marion vs. Beebe, noon

HS Lakeside vs. Mountain Home, 3 p.m.

LR Christian vs. West Memphis, 6 p.m.

(at Greenwood HS Volleyball Gym)

Benton vs. Nettleton, 9 a.m.

Lake Hamilton vs. Russellville, noon

Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Greenbrier vs. Hot Springs, 6 p.m.