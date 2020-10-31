Southside, Greenwood and Hackett are all vying to win state volleyball championships on Saturday.

Those three powerhouse programs also have one thing in common: Each squad has a senior setter who has been a three-year starter and knows her way around Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

They're also players who are perhaps the most valuable to each squad and a key to those title hopes come Saturday.

Here is a look at those three senior setters seeking to cap their careers with a state championship:

Hannah Hogue, Southside

Hogue, a 5-foot-9 senior, knows she is fortunate to have some experienced hitters up front to get the ball to.

They include two other seniors and three-year starters, Avery Fitzgerald and Aleigha Johnson. Hogue also can get the ball to an experienced group of juniors such as Toree Tiffee and Olivia Melton.

"That makes my job really easy," Hogue said. "I know I can hang a ball up and they'll find something to do with it.

"I think just knowing what they need at the right time, like when to set them and where to set them has really helped me with my game, and just wanting them to be successful as more than anybody else."

In her three seasons setting for the Lady Mavericks, Hogue has recorded 1,949 assists, including 551 as a senior.

"It's been so much fun setting for Southside; I'm surrounded by these great hitters and they make me look good," she said. "My job is dependent on how well my hitters are, and my assists come from them, so it's been a lot of fun."

But Hogue puts up plenty of numbers in a lot of categories besides assists. She can get things done both offensively and defensively.

In her career, Hogue has recorded 875 digs and 303 kills. She even had five blocks in Southside's 6A state semifinal win Thursday against Bentonville.

"Right now, she's my most effective server, she really is," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "She can place serve with the best of them. ... Also Hannah, at times, has led our team in digs, which is phenomenal as a setter."

Throneberry has also highly valued Hogue for her leadership skills, especially this season.

"She's not going to be outworked by anybody else, and what Hannah does that people don't know is Hannah goes to her hitters and talks to them and builds relationships," Throneberry said. "And she's going to get everything that she possibly can out of everybody on the court.

"She values every team member; she's the first one there and the last to leave. She sets the standards high for our team and she leads."

Hogue helped lead Southside through the 6A state tournament this week in Fayetteville. That city will become a lot more familiar to her, as Hogue committed to play at the University of Arkansas.

"Hopefully, that becomes a trend for me in the next few years, keep winning in Fayetteville," she said.

But Hogue, who is making her third straight state championship match appearance for Southside, wants to finally break through and win that elusive title in her third try.

The Lady Mavs face Fayetteville for the 6A championship at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hot Springs.

"I think (in order to win) it's just to stay composed; play our game, not let anything break us mentally," Hogue said. "Just staying mentally focused and really going out there and play Southside volleyball."

Anna Johnson, Greenwood

Whenever she makes a successful set and it leads to a Lady Bulldog point, it gives Johnson an ultimate sense of satisfaction.

"It's amazing to see the pass and set turn into a point, and it's even more amazing when a hit turns the momentum in our favor," Johnson said. "And I'm insanely fortunate to have talented hitters, which makes my job as a setter a lot easier.

"It is important I do my job well because if I don't, then my hitters don't have a chance to score us a point."

When talking about her 5-6 senior setter, Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden raves about Johnson's intelligence and court awareness.

"Anna has the 'it' factor when it comes to her work ethic," Golden said. "She's very, very high IQ as far as volleyball and just asking the questions about what she needs to do and how to get better.

"She takes it on herself to go in between sets and go look at the stats and just kind of see which hitters are on and which hitters are off. Then she'll come to us and say, 'What are you seeing; this is what I'm seeing,' and there's just a lot of back and forth. It's just smarts, just super smarts."

That has also translated off the court, as Johnson scored a 36 on her recent ACT exam.

On the court numbers-wise, Johnson has recorded 1,754 assists in her career. This season, she has had her most assists with 662 entering Saturday's 5A title match against Jonesboro.

"I have played with most of my teammates for six years now, and so I have been able to learn their tendencies and communicate with them to make my setting better," Johnson said.

"After almost every point, I ask my hitters if I need to make my sets any different and I am not afraid to ask my passers for a different or better pass."

Johnson has been a starting setter since her sophomore season. Two years ago, she played in the 5A title match in Hot Springs but Greenwood lost to Jonesboro.

"As a sophomore, she just didn't have the experience that obviously she does now," Golden said. "She has improved so much on the speed of her game.

"Over the last three years, we've really tried to speed up our offense and you can't do that without a setter who can't put the ball where you need it to be. She's come in every day and just taken in everything that we've given her and just really done a good job of improving everything as far as what we need on offense and where we want it to be."

In her junior season, Johnson and her teammates played the 5A state tournament at Bank OZK Arena but lost in the semifinals to Jonesboro. She returns Saturday to that venue in a rematch with Jonesboro for the 5A title at 11:30 a.m.

"We all need to do our job," Johnson said. "I need to set, hitters need to put the ball down, passers need to pass well.

"When we all do what we know how to do and it clicks, we play really well. We also need to start off strong and keep the momentum on our side."

Madi Taylor, Hackett

Hackett coach Bridget Freeman has a virtual assistant in Taylor, the Lady Hornets' three-year starter at setter.

It may be a prelude to what Taylor is aspiring to do in her future endeavors.

"I think when she's off the court, she's coaching," Freeman said. "She's wanting to go to (college) to be a teacher and a coach.

"On the sidelines, she's yelling at the girls what she sees; the holes that are open, if they're not closing their block. She's coaching them from the sidelines, so she's just a tremendous asset on the team."

And when her teammates are able to get the job done, Taylor is the first to go congratulate them.

"My teammates are what really make me a good setter; they get me the passes so I can get my hitters the ball and then the hitter can get the kills," Taylor said.

"Setting can really be a mental game; when you are setting the ball, you need to know what hitter you have front row, which hitters are on at that time, and you also need to know what blockers are on the other side of the net."

Taylor added that passing - whether it's done by herself or one of her teammates - is the key to making good assists.

"My role as a setter can be very important, but my passes really start everything off," she said. "If I can get a pass to me and I get the ball to a hitter, then we have a very good chance of having a very successful play."

In her three seasons setting for the Lady Hornets, Taylor has compiled 886 assists, including 231 this season. Thursday, she had 21 assists in Hackett's hard-fought five-set win against Piggott in the 3A semifinals.

"I feel like my biggest asset is to give my hitters the best opportunity to hit the ball and hopefully get a kill," Taylor said. "If that means I need to lower the set or push it out farther, I will try my best to do what my hitters need to be successful."

But Freeman also likes what Taylor has done defensively. She has 97 digs this season, including 13 in Thursday's semifinal win.

"I've really been working with her on being in the correct position when it's the outside hitter, when it's the right side hitter, so we've really been pushing that," Freeman said. "She's just become a very strong defender."

And though Taylor stands 5-4, Freeman noted that her senior setter plays big when the stakes get higher.

"She has a ton of heart, and she will do anything I ask her," Freeman said.

"She's not very tall, but man, she plays big."

Taylor is attempting to come up big one more time as Hackett, which won the 2A title last season in Hot Springs, returns to Bank OZK Arena seeking to claim the 3A championship against Paris at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"If we keep our head in the game and do not get down on ourselves, then everything will fall into place," Taylor said.

"Every single girl who is on the team has stepped up this year and helped in their own way, and I could not be more proud of them."