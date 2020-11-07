Three local girls cross country programs came away with runner-up finishes at the state meet.

Two of those squads were seeking repeat state titles at the meet, held both Thursday and Friday in Hot Springs.

Greenwood's Lady Bulldogs finished in second place in 5A while defending 3A champion Waldron was second in its class.

Another state runner-up was the Mansfield Lady Tigers, who achieved their highest finish in program history by placing second in 2A.

Greenwood also had the 5A state runners-up in both the boys and girls divisions.

Macie Cash, a Lady Bulldog senior, finished second in the 5A event, running in a time of 19:35.01. It was the second straight season Cash finished as the state runner-up.

Taking first place in the 5A girls race was Mountain Home's Marcie Cudworth, who ran in a time of 19:02.51. Mountain Home took the team title with 69 points, with Greenwood placing second with 108 points.

"Though (Friday) wasn’t what we always dreamed of, I left with my head held high knowing all we’ve accomplished," Cash said.

"It is safe to say I gave (Friday) everything I had. With that being said, hat’s off to Marcie Cudworth; she has been a phenomenal competitor since our freshman year. Though I wish I had won it, I am beyond happy for her."

The Lady Bulldogs had three runners in the top 12. Along with Cash, Madelyn Wilkinson placed ninth (20:15.32) while Ashley Koeth was 12th (20:47.48).

In the 5A boys race, Greenwood sophomore Noah Embrey finished second in a time of 16:28.24. The first-place finisher was Mountain Home's Whit Lawrence, who recorded a time of 16:19.84.

Greenwood finished eighth in the team standings, with Lake Hamilton taking first place.

Also in 5A girls, Van Buren girls runner Aubree Wille placed fourth with a time of 19:49.64. The Lady Pointers finished 10th in the team standings.

When the Waldron Lady Bulldogs won last season's state title, their entire roster was comprised of underclassmen. But on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs' repeat bid came up short.

West Fork won the 3A girls title with 27 points, with Waldron coming in second with 85 points.

"It definitely isn't the outcome we wanted," Waldron coach Angie Bailey said. "We had a few injuries we tried to overcome. ... West Fork was the better team; we are just glad we were runner-up."

Waldron's top individual finisher was sophomore Maria Grano, who came in fifth with a time of 21:24.33. Junior McKenzi Stidman was 18th (23:16.70), while senior Constance Richmond placed 26th (23:56.73).

The Mansfield Lady Tigers don't have a single senior on this season's roster. They were able to garner a 2A girls runner-up trophy by finishing second with 78 points, as Quitman took the state title with 36 points.

"We were pretty excited about (getting the runner-up trophy)," Mansfield coach John Mackey said. "We're actually pretty young; we're all juniors and sophomores, and we've got some strong eighth graders this year that will be ninth graders next year that we feel like might be the missing pieces that we need."

Mansfield's top individual finisher was junior Faith Rainwater, who was eighth with a time of 22:55.30. Sophomore Jadelynn Wood was 12th with a time of 23:53.71, while junior Darby Jones finished 21st (25:04.82).

At the 6A meet Friday, Southside's Isaac Teague came in eighth in the boys division. Teague, a junior, ran his event in a time of 16:24.89.

His Maverick teammate, fellow junior Xander Naegle, finished 40th. Northside's top boys finisher was senior Tyreek Gilkey, who placed 85th with a time of 18:45.70.

In the 6A girls race, Southside sophomore Heidi Marsh placed 43rd with a time of 21:58.97. Northside freshman Liz Files was 46th, running her event in a time of 22:10.58.

Bentonville captured both the 6A boys and girls team championships.

In the 4A meet Friday, Clarksville had both the individual boys and girls state champions.

Chloe Weathers won the 4A girls race with a time of 20:04.15, while Matthew Dunsworth was the winner in the 4A boys division in a time of 17:00.76.

Also in 4A girls, Clarksville's Macy Weathers finished fourth (20:32.66), while Lyric Williams was 15th (22:17.21). Valley View was the team champion.

Ozark's A.J. Post finished fifth in the 4A boys race, placing in a time of 17:37.57. Clarksville's Daniel Sanderson was sixth (17:41.39), while Subiaco Academy's Max Linares came in 13th (17:57.92). Pea Ridge took the team title.

In the 3A boys division, the Booneville Bearcats finished third in the team standings. Little Rock Episcopal placed first, followed by West Fork and Booneville.

Booneville senior Austin Hill finished 13th individually with a time of 18:41.66. Teammates Emory Honey (19:09.08) and C.J. Johnson (19:10.16) finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Also in the 3A girls race, Booneville freshman Alexis Franklin finished 14th (23:10.45).